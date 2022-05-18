Houston rockets: Astros hit 5 HRs in 2nd, rout Red Sox 13-4

  Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) and Yuli Gurriel, left, after his grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) and Yuli Gurriel, left, after his grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena points upward while crossing the plate on a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena points upward while crossing the plate on a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, right, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. Eovaldi allowed nine runs, six earned, in the second inning. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, right, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. Eovaldi allowed nine runs, six earned, in the second inning. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run home run next to Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run home run next to Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez after his two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez after his two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez rides in a laundry cart while celebrating with teammates after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez rides in a laundry cart while celebrating with teammates after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
KYLE HIGHTOWER
BOSTON (AP) — The Astros tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4 on Tuesday night.

Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all went deep for the Astros, who set a franchise mark for most home runs in an inning. It has happened seven other times in league history.

Tucker added his second homer of the night and seventh of the season in the fourth inning – a grand slam off Tyler Danish — as Houston won for the 13th time in 15 games.

José Urquidy (3-1) allowed 12 hits and four runs, including home runs to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but lasted five innings to record the victory.

Eovaldi (1-2) became the third pitcher in major league history to surrender five homers in an inning, joining Chase Anderson (Sept. 17, 2020 vs Yankees) and Michael Blazek (July 28, 2017 vs. Nationals).

Eovaldi’s line: 1 2/3 innings, eight hits, nine runs (six earned) and five home runs over 39 pitches.

It seemed like it would be a much different night for the Red Sox after Eovaldi needed just five pitches to get Houston out in order in the first inning.

Devers put Boston in front 1-0 when he jumped on Urquidy’s 95 mph fastball and drove it over the center field wall for his seventh homer of the season.

Then things quickly fell apart for Boston after that.

Alvarez led off the second by matching Devers’ blast to center to tie it up.

Gurriel was next and hit a grounder to third, but Devers’ throw was mishandled by first baseman Franchy Cordero, allowing Gurriel to reach on the error.

Tucker then connected on an Eovaldi fastball and drilled his sixth homer of the season over the right field fence to make it 3-1.

Peña, a rookie who grew up in Rhode Island and played at Maine, made it back-to-back homers when he sent a line drive into the seats in left center. It was Peña’s first game back in the lineup since exiting last Thursday’s win at Minnesota with a sore right knee.

Eovaldi finally retired his first batter of the inning when Jose Siri flied out to right.

Martin Maldonado was next and singled, followed by a double by Jose Altuve. Michael Brantley then cleared the bases with his homer to right that pushed the lead to 7-1.

Alex Bregman grounded out, but Alvarez kept the inning alive with a single.

Gurriel put an end to Eovaldi’s night when he hit the fifth and final homer of the inning to center.

Boston cut into the lead in the third after a two-run home run by J.D. Martinez.

But after having a double-play overturned on review, followed by an error by Devers that allowed Alvarez to reach on a fielder’s choice, Houston loaded the bases.

Tucker promptly cleared them with a grand slam that made it 13-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi was placed on the 15-day IL with lower leg discomfort. He left Monday’s game on a stretcher after he collapsed awkwardly after throwing the final pitch of the fifth inning. RHP Seth Martinez was recalled from Triple-A (Sugar Land) to take his place on the active roster. Odorizzi had an MRI on the leg, but the team hasn’t disclosed the specific injury.

BAD COMPANY

According to MLB.com, since 1974 when inning-by-inning data started, no Red Sox pitcher had given up more than three homers in an inning.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (3-1, 2.94 ERA) tossed five scoreless innings in his last start vs. Detroit, allowing five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. He faced Boston three times last season, once in the regular season and twice in the ALCS. His last start in Game 6 he went 5 1/3 innings and allowed only one hit in the series clincher.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.08) has a 2.45 ERA in his last four starts after posting a 10.03 ERA in his first three outings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez