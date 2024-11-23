Houston puts home win streak on the line against Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (6-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (12-5, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Portland trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Rockets are 7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Houston leads the league with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 7.4.

The Trail Blazers are 5-10 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2.

The Rockets average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow (13.9). The Trail Blazers are shooting 42.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 43.0% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets.

Jerami Grant is averaging 16 points for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 52.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 104.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (finger), Scoot Henderson: day to day (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press