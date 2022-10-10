Houston Police Shoot At Hellcat Driver

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a good example of what not to do in your muscle car…

As we’ve covered before, street takeovers have become rampant and are incredibly dangerous. They’re also inspiring people to spontaneously hold one-car sessions, like a guy who used a Dodge Challenger Hellcat to do some smoky donuts in a busy stadium parking lot in Houston, Texas. That eventually led to a chase and police shooting.

According to a local report, the whole thing went down on the evening of October 1 as a college football game ended. The man in the Mopar muscle car entered the parking lot, get past a gate booth which apparently had someone inside.

After parking the Hellcat and leaving it for a moment, the man returned to the vehicle. That’s when he decided doing some smokey donuts in the parking lot was a brilliant idea. If you’ve ever been to a sports game, you know police are all over the place, directing traffic, making sure people don’t get out of hand, etc. so it’s not the place to “stunt” in your car.

The situation escalated when the driver lost control of the Hellcat and hit a parked car, damaging the driver’s side of the Mopar. That’s when the suspect decided maybe he should get out of the parking lot, so he sped toward the exit, hitting a deputy in the process.

An officer noticed the Dodge driving recklessly after that and tried to give chase, but the Hellcat had his cruiser severely outgunned. However, the suspect ran into heavy traffic, another great feature of going to sports games, so he jumped the median and drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

When the suspect did this, he almost hit another officer who was working traffic. That cop feared for his life, so he pulled out his gun and fired a few rounds at the muscle car as it barreled toward him. Just like before, the officer couldn’t catch up to the Hellcat, so the suspect got away. We don’t know from the local report if any of the rounds fired hit the car, but we also wouldn’t be surprised to learn it was stolen and has been ditched by now.

Source: Click 2 Houston

