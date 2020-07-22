Houston Police & Fire Officials Respond to Reports of Documents Being Burned in Courtyard of Consulate General of China

Houston, July 22: Houston police and fire officials are responding to reports that documents are being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department as reported by NBC News.

Houston police reportedly said they began receiving the reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the Consulate General of China is located. Houston fire officials confirmed they are responding to the scene and HPD officials were needed for traffic control in the area. Chicago Shooting: Around 11 People Wounded And Hospitalised After Mass Shooting Near Funeral Home In Auburn Gresham.

Houston Police & Fire Officials Respond to Reports of Documents Being Burned at Consulate General of China:

Here's what the scene looks like:

.@HoustonFire and @houstonpolice are responding to reports of documents being burned at the Consulate General of China on 3417 Montrose Boulevard. Here's what the scene looks like there right now. pic.twitter.com/grUHhqmUz4 — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020





A small amount of smoke could be seen and smelled from outside. More details on this news are awaited.