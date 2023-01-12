Houston plays Sacramento on 4-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets face Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 27.0 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.6.

The Rockets are 5-23 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 8.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 135-115 on Jan. 12, with Sabonis scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.8 points. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 21.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Huerter: out (illness).

Rockets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press