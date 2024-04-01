Houston plays Minnesota, looks for 8th straight road win

Houston Rockets (38-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Minnesota aiming to extend its seven-game road winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 35-12 in Western Conference games. Minnesota leads the NBA allowing only 106.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Rockets are 26-20 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 17-25 against opponents with a winning record.

The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.1%). The Rockets average 8.0 more points per game (114.2) than the Timberwolves give up (106.2).

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Rockets 111-90 in their last matchup on Feb. 5. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, and Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Dillon Brooks is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 121.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press