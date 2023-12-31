Houston plays Detroit on home skid

Detroit Pistons (3-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-15, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Rockets have gone 12-5 at home. Houston is 8-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons have gone 1-15 away from home. Detroit has a 2-18 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets average 112.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 121.2 the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 110.3 points per game, 0.6 more than the 109.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.3 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 115.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Dillon Brooks: day to day (oblique), Jabari Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (toe), Monte Morris: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press