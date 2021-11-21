Houston plays Boston on 10-game road slide

Houston Rockets (1-15, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Boston looking to break its 10-game road skid.

The Celtics are 4-3 in home games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 22.9 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 5.4.

The Rockets are 0-10 on the road. Houston has a 0-10 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 107-97 in the last matchup on Oct. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 104.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 100.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (hamstring).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press