Houston Open 2019: Peter Malnati surges as weather strikes

Peter Malnati shot a 65 to move to 10-under par and take the outright lead on a weather-affected Day 2 of the Houston Open.



Thunderstorms forced a two-hour suspension as golfers dealt with winds upwards of 30 mph, before light stopped play early on Friday.





Malnati, 32, started well as he went 5 under after five holes and held his nerve as conditions worsened to end the day a shot clear of overnight leader Talor Gooch.



Gooch and Austin Cook who led proceedings after the first round could only complete 14 and 15 holes, respectively, with the latter dropping down the leaderboard with a 2-over par round.





Sepp Straka was the only other player in the top six to complete Round 2 as he sits two shots off the pace, but the best round of the day came from Malnati who did his work earlier at the Golf Club of Houston.

Making it look easy.



Co-leader @PeterMalnati looks sharp heading into the weekend @HouOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/Kgn0qbEUwV



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 11, 2019

"I just went out just purely with the plan of giving my best effort no matter what," Malnati said.

"The wind really messes with me. I know it's difficult for everyone, but it really tends to mess with my strengths. But I was pleased with how I hit a lot of putts in the wind."

Conditions are expected to improve ahead of Day 3 action.