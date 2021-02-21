Houston mayor accuses energy industry of 'price gouging' as Texas warms up after historic storm

Texas rolled into full-blown recovery mode Sunday after a winter storm that at its powerful peak left more than 4 million Texans without electricity and almost half the state's 29 million people under boil-water advisories.

Over 70 deaths have been linked to the intense cold and damaging storms that swept through a wide swath of the nation last week. About half the reported fatalities occurred in Texas, but multiple fatalities were also reported in several states from Oregon to Tennessee.

A warming trend was bringing welcome relief. In Tennessee, where Memphis was walloped with 10 inches of snow last week, temperatures soared into the high 50s on Sunday. In battered Texas, Houston's temperature climbed into the 70s and Austin was almost there.

What AccuWeather described as "one of the stormiest weather patterns in decades" last week triggered rounds of snow and ice driven by Arctic air displaced by the polar vortex.

Texas, where many power plants and water facilities were ill-equipped to handle the wintry onslaught, took the brunt of the damage. And Texas leaders took the brunt of the blame for failing to ensure that the state's power system could handle the strain. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said her home was without power for three nights.

“It’s worth asking the question: Who set up this system and who perpetuated it knowing that the right regulation was not in place?” Hidalgo said. “Those questions are going to have to be asked and I hope that changes will come. The community deserves answers.”

More than 33,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power Sunday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner noted that a week ago the state Public Utilities Commission approved a electric rate hike because of a scarcity of electricity.

"That rate hike needs to be rolled back," Turner said. "What a prime example of 'price gouging.' Their inaction created the scarcity of electricity for which they are charging us."

Gov. Greg Abbott has had harsh words for grid operators and managers of iced-locked wind turbines but has been less critical of oil and gas industry corporations that dominate Texas industry and support his political campaigns.

Power plants struggled to operate in the extreme cold, and some natural gas wellheads froze. Now, Abbott has called on Texas lawmakers to require that power plants be winterized. And on Saturday he promised to "work collaboratively" with state lawmakers from both parties to get a handle on energy prices.

“We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages," Abbott said.

Water systems also struggled. Almost 1,500 public water systems in Texas reported disrupted operations, said Toby Baker executive director of the state Commission on Environmental Quality.

In Austin, temperatures had remained below freezing for almost a week. Austin Water said Sunday that storage in reservoirs had climbed to 72 million gallons, but that at least 100 million gallons were needed to help build water pressure system-wide.

"We urge customers with water service to limit water use to essential needs and follow mandatory water restrictions," Austin Water tweeted. "Violations of these restrictions should be reported to Austin 3-1-1."

In San Antonio, authorities said Sunday that water had been restored to 98% of the city.

A thin silver lining for residents of Austin and San Antonio: Lick Honest Ice Creams was planning an ice cream giveaway on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. at its Austin and San Antonio shops.

"It's been a week for the history books, y'all, and we hope we can make yours a little bit better," the company posted on Facebook. "We've missed scooping for you and can't wait to see you again!"

Help was coming from all over. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, volunteered at the Houston Food Bank on Saturday and announced her fundraising effort for the storm recovery effort in the state had surpassed $4 million.

“That’s the New York spirit, that’s the Texas spirit, that’s the American spirit," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Elsewhere, almost 50,000 homes and businesses in West Virginia were without power Sunday. The number was almost 40,000 in Mississippi, where a high temperature in Jackson of 61 degrees was forecast Sunday.

"Crews continue to work around the clock," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted. "Weather continues to improve with high temps well above freezing in most places."

As power is restored across the state, Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly cautioned customers to slowly phase in use to avoid overloading the system. He suggested turning off major appliances ahead of power being turned back on.

"I know when those lights come back on, you're going to be ready to clean up that house and wash those dishes in your dishwasher, or wash your clothes," he said. "Do that in stages (or it) could create problems back on the grid."

Most of Jackson, a city of about 160,000, lacked running water, and officials blamed city water mains that are more than 100 years old and not built for freezing weather.

The city was providing water for flushing toilets and drinking. But residents had to pick it up, leaving the elderly and those living on icy roads vulnerable.

In Tennessee, Memphis remained under a boil advisory Sunday after officials said they were concerned that low water pressure caused by problems at aging pumping stations and a rash of water main ruptures could lead to contamination.

National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Barnwell said Nashville's shaded streets remained icy and treacherous over the weekend. A high of 50 degrees Sunday was likely to help.

"If this was all snow, it might melt faster," Barnwell said. "It's going to take a little bit."

Contributing: Addie Broyles, Austin 360; Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean; Mississippi Clarion Ledger staff; The Associated Press

