Houston boil water advisory for over 2 million people could last until Tuesday, mayor says

More than 2 million people across Houston faced a boil water order Monday that could last until Tuesday and schools were shut down after a power outage disrupted the city's water system.

Water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum Sunday at the East Water Purification Plant, authorities said. Workers collected two sets of water samples Monday morning and delivered them to a lab for processing.

Turner, speaking at a briefing Monday, apologized for the disruption and said he was optimistic the test results will come back clean.

"It is our hope that we can get positive word late, late (Monday) night or early tomorrow morning because we would like to see schools resume," Turner said.

He said an electric transformer and a backup both failed, causing the power outage and decline in water pressure. He said he has ordered a diagnostic team to investigate what happened, to ensure it won't happen again.

Turner said the power failed late Sunday morning and was restored about two hours later. About three hours later, at 3:30 p.m. local time, water pressure was restored. About three hours later the decision to issue the advisory was made "out of an abundance of caution," Turner said.

Earlier, Turner tweeted that when the water pressure drops precipitously "there is a regulatory requirement to issue a boil water notice" even if authorities believe the water is safe to drink.

"There is no evidence of water contamination," Turner said.

Children, seniors vulnerable to bacteria

The public was advised to bring water to a boil for at least two minutes – and then letting it cool – before using it for drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, but all water customers should follow these directions, the city said in a statement.

Water for ice makers and water dispensers from refrigerators should not be used until the water is declared safe, the city said.

Story continues

MISSISSIPPI WATER CRISIS: Jackson water issues flow from a century of poverty, neglect and racism

District closes schools for 210,000 students

Gov. Greg Abbott said his office had been in contact with Mayor Turner to offer support. Abbott's office was working to fulfill the city's request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results, Abbot said.

"Together, we will ensure our fellow Texans are supported while the city's water supply returns," Abbott said.

The Houston Independent School District extended the Thanksgiving break at least one day, closing schools for its more than 210,000 students and almost 12,000 teachers.

The district said it "will closely monitor the situation and provide additional updates regarding operations."

John Beezley, of Bonham, buys cases of water after learning that a boil water notice was issued for the entire city of Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart on S. Post Oak Road in Houston.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston issues boil water advisory to over 2 million, closes schools