Houston to host San Francisco Tuesday

San Francisco Giants (7-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (7-9, second in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Astros: Brandon Bielak (2-0, .87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Astros went 60-21 on their home field in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The Giants went 42-39 away from home in 2019. San Francisco hit 167 total home runs with 493 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Houston leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press