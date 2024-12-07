Houston faces Los Angeles for conference showdown

Houston Rockets (15-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (14-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Clippers are 9-9 in conference matchups. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.6.

The Rockets are 9-6 in Western Conference play. Houston is second in the league scoring 18.5 fast break points per game led by Tari Eason averaging 3.7.

The Clippers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%). The Rockets' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.5 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Clippers.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 107.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 50.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kobe Brown: out (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Rockets: Tari Eason: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

