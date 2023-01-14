Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference averaging just 109.1 points per game.

The Rockets are 5-24 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 122-106 on Nov. 15, with Paul George scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is averaging 15 points for the Clippers. George is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jalen Green is averaging 20.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 113.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (hamstring), Luke Kennard: out (calf).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press