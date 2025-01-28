Houston faces Atlanta on 3-game win streak

Houston Rockets (31-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-24, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Rockets take on Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 11-10 in home games. Atlanta averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 13-11 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rockets have gone 16-7 away from home. Houston is fifth in the league allowing only 108.4 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Hawks' 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 114.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 118.5 the Hawks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 22.8 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Vit Krejci is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle), Trae Young: day to day (adductor), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (hand), Jalen Johnson: day to day (shoulder).

Rockets: Cam Whitmore: day to day (illness), Jalen Green: day to day (head), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press