The Houston Dynamo take on the Colorado Rapids in conference play

Colorado Rapids (15-7-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (6-14-12, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +148, Colorado +169, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and the Colorado Rapids meet for a Western Conference contest.

The Dynamo are 5-12-11 in conference play. Houston has 22 of its 36 goals in the first half of games.

The Rapids are 12-5-9 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has 29 of its 45 goals in the second half of contests.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fafa Picault leads Houston with 11 goals. Darwin Quintero has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

Jack Price has 12 assists for Colorado. Michael Barrios has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Mateo Bajamich (injured), Corey Baird (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

Colorado: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press