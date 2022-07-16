Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building

Giovana Gelhoren
·4 min read
Houston DJ called DJ D Baby has passed away . https://www.instagram.com/djdbaby/.
Houston DJ called DJ D Baby has passed away . https://www.instagram.com/djdbaby/.

DJ D Baby/Instagram

A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old.

DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.

Lewis had just celebrated her 23rd birthday on June 24, just days before her fall, KPRC reported.

Investigation into Lewis' death is still ongoing, but "preliminary indications are that Lewis' death was an unfortunate accident," a police spokesman told the outlet on Friday.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: 'Heroic' Indiana Man, 25, Runs Into Burning Home to Save 5 Children Trapped Inside

Houston DJ called DJ D Baby has passed away . https://www.instagram.com/djdbaby/.
Houston DJ called DJ D Baby has passed away . https://www.instagram.com/djdbaby/.

DJ D Baby/Instagram

On the day of her passing, Lewis' mother Terri confirmed her passing with a series of pictures of them in a Facebook post. "My youngest and only daughter has transitioned," Terri said, "please pray for the family, my heart is heavy and broken."

Lewis' girlfriend, Nishia Jackson, has also spoken out about the passing. In a Facebook post, Jackson said Lewis had been dropped off at her apartment "intoxicated" after a night out. Jackson wrote that when Lewis arrived she "ran to the balcony" and climbed on a patio chair.

"Once she climbed on the patio chair, I sprinted from the door to her, but she fell over before I could save her," Jackson wrote. Jackson then ran after her. "I got to her & immediately screamed & summoned for help!" she wrote.

In the post, Jackson also responded to the rumors that she was involved in Lewis' passing. "There's no way I could have pushed her over," she said, "WE WERE NOT FIGHTING!"

"We were far from perfect. We had issues like most however, I would never hurt her whom I love, nor anyone in such a manner," Jackson wrote. Jackson added that was was "devastated" by other rumors that Lewis intentionally fell off the balcony.

Darrin Lewis, the DJ's father, refrained from addressing the rumors while talking to Fox 26 Houston. "We're going to trust the system, and we're going to let them do their job," he said.

Houston DJ called DJ D Baby has passed away . https://www.instagram.com/djdbaby/.
Houston DJ called DJ D Baby has passed away . https://www.instagram.com/djdbaby/.

DJ D Baby/Instagram

Lewis' Instagram account, which surpasses 33,000 followers, shows her performing in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and New Orleans. Comments in her recent posts show her fans saddened by the news of her passing.

In April, the Texas native did an interview with Voyage Dallas and opened up about her career, the struggles she had faced and her hopes for the future.

Upon graduating high school, her parents gifted her DJ equipment for her to finally pursue her passion. After that, Lewis enrolled as a student at Texas Southern University where she said "it didn't take long for me to become a pretty known DJ on the campus."

Once her career on campus was "soaring" she began reaching out to club promoters for off-campus opportunities. "I taught myself how to humbly seek opportunities while also selling my uniqueness and what I could personally add to their events," she said.

RELATED: After Learning Her Dad Died of Suicide, 8-Year-Old Sets Up Lemonade Stand to Raise Money for Awareness

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lewis said her career hadn't always been a "smooth road," noting that sometimes she felt trapped into "somewhat of a box." She explained, "I became a consistent DJ for an LGBTQ promoter which eventually led to more LGBTQ promoters booking me. The more I was booked in the LGBTQ community, the less I seemed to get booked elsewhere. I love [DJing] for the LGBTQ community but I never wanted to be boxed into any one sector."

After feeling frustrated with her limited opportunities, Lewis decided to take matters in her own hands and begin networking to find other gigs. Other than her work as a DJ, Lewis was also an entrepreneur as she started her own hookah company, Hookah Heroes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly