Here’s how Houston County restaurants performed on October health inspections
More than 50 restaurants and eateries in Houston County received a perfect score on their health inspections in October.
A total of 52 different entities received perfect scores, meaning they had no deficiencies when a health inspector visited the establishments.
Only one restaurant received below an 80. Subway, at 4993 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, received a 78, which means the restaurant marginally met requirements. Violations included not having a Certified Food Safety Manager, no paper towels in the men’s restroom and not holding food at the proper temperature.
Here is a list of restaurants in Warner Robins and other cities in Houston County who received perfect scores.
Warner Robins
44th & Madison, 115 Margie Drive
7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee, 4050 Watson Blvd.
Arby’s Store #5819, 103 Russell Parkway
Bojangles, 495 Booth Road
Chaney’s Family Catering, 100 King Court
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd.
Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway
JJ Teriyaki, 2197 Watson Blvd.
Kona Ice of Houston County Base of Operations, 205 Dental Drive
Kona Ice of Houston County - Mobile, 205 Dental Drive
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4080 Watson Blvd.
Los Comales, 1238 South Houston Lake Road
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd.
Monkey Joe’s, 4993 Russell Parkway
My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 South Armed Forces Blvd.
Panda Express #2335, 2743 Watson Blvd.
Phatboy’z Smokehouse (Base), 705 Lake Joy Road
Phatboy’z Smokehouse (Mobile), 705 Lake Joy Road
Pizza Hut, 1010 Russell Parkway
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 744 Russell Parkway
Q Time Barbeque, 1205 South Houston Lake Road
Ricky’s Taco Shop, 205 Dental Drive
Ricky’s Taco Shop - Mobile, 205 Dental Drive
Roco’s, 715 Highway 96, Bonaire
Scott Boys Base of Operations (Smokin BBQ), 2050 Watson Blvd.
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ - Mobile, 2050 Watson Blvd.
Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering - Base of Operation, 320 Smithville Church Road
Smoke South Craft BBQ - Mobile, 320 Smithville Church Road
Suite 616, 2191 Watson Blvd.
Taco Bell #029086, 419 North Davis Drive
Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Parkway
The Butcher Shop, 1057 Highway 96
The Lodge, 200 South Kimberly Road
T.J. & Son Food, 210 Garmon St.
TNT’s Kitchen Base of Operation, 2525 Moody Road
TNT’s Kitchen Mobile, 77 Tiffany Lane
Wartown Taphouse, 3123 Watson Blvd.
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill, 2607 Moody Road
Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive
Other cities in Houston County
2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire
Burgerim Base of Operation, 520 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire
Burgerim - Mobile, 520 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire
Burger King #4478, 1000 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry
Cuban Island Cafe’, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire
Cuban Island Cafe’ Base of Operation, 402 Georgia Highway 247
Cuban Island Cafe’ Mobile, 402 Georgia Highway 247
D & D Burgers Wings & Things #2, 139 River Valley Trail, Kathleen
Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen Base of Operation, 310 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry
Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen Mobile, 359 Faye Circle, Perry
Fishin’ Chicken - Middle Georgia Commissary, 1307 Ball St., Perry
Fishin’ Chicken - Mobile, 1307 Ball St., Perry
Galleria Cinemas, 2980 Watson Blvd., Centerville
Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop, 524 North Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville
Ole Times Buffet, 2924 Watson Blvd., Centerville
Perdue - Cook Side South, 250 Georgia Highway 247, Perry
Saigon Noodle House, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ 2, 252 East Flournoy Road, Hawkinsville
Slush Bus (Base), 113 Forestbrooke Way, Bonaire
Slush Bus (Mobile), 113 Forestbrooke Way, Bonaire
Smoke Time at Fishin’ Chicken, 1307 Ball St., Perry
The Gym Cantina Base of Operation, 1307 Ball St., Perry
The Gym Cantina (Mobile), 1307 Ball St., Perry
Waffle House #153, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry
Wrap & Kebab, 103 Gunn Road, Centerville
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry
How it works
The process of inspecting restaurants is simple but also complicated.
After a state environmental health inspector conducts an inspection, a restaurant receives a score that results in a letter grade. The inspector determines the score based on a 100-point scale, and the inspector deducts points for each violation the restaurant has.
Scores of 90-100 result in an “A,” which means the restaurant has reached “food safety excellence.” Scores of 80-89 result in a “B,” which is satisfactory, and scores of 70-79 result in a “C,” which means the restaurant has marginally met requirements. Any score below 70 results in a “U,” which stands for unsatisfactory which means the restaurant has failed its health inspection, according to the rules of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Depending on the type of food preparation an establishment performs, a restaurant might have anywhere from one to three inspections a year. The frequency of the inspections may increase due to receiving a “C” or “U” grade on a routine inspection.
The Telegraph monitors inspection results once a months and typically reports the highest and lowest scores.