Advertisement

Here’s how Houston County restaurants performed on October health inspections

Jenna Eason
·4 min read

More than 50 restaurants and eateries in Houston County received a perfect score on their health inspections in October.

A total of 52 different entities received perfect scores, meaning they had no deficiencies when a health inspector visited the establishments.

Only one restaurant received below an 80. Subway, at 4993 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, received a 78, which means the restaurant marginally met requirements. Violations included not having a Certified Food Safety Manager, no paper towels in the men’s restroom and not holding food at the proper temperature.

Here is a list of restaurants in Warner Robins and other cities in Houston County who received perfect scores.

Warner Robins

  • 44th & Madison, 115 Margie Drive

  • 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee, 4050 Watson Blvd.

  • Arby’s Store #5819, 103 Russell Parkway

  • Bojangles, 495 Booth Road

  • Chaney’s Family Catering, 100 King Court

  • Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd.

  • Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway

  • JJ Teriyaki, 2197 Watson Blvd.

  • Kona Ice of Houston County Base of Operations, 205 Dental Drive

  • Kona Ice of Houston County - Mobile, 205 Dental Drive

  • La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4080 Watson Blvd.

  • Los Comales, 1238 South Houston Lake Road

  • Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd.

  • Monkey Joe’s, 4993 Russell Parkway

  • My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 South Armed Forces Blvd.

  • Panda Express #2335, 2743 Watson Blvd.

  • Phatboy’z Smokehouse (Base), 705 Lake Joy Road

  • Phatboy’z Smokehouse (Mobile), 705 Lake Joy Road

  • Pizza Hut, 1010 Russell Parkway

  • Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 744 Russell Parkway

  • Q Time Barbeque, 1205 South Houston Lake Road

  • Ricky’s Taco Shop, 205 Dental Drive

  • Ricky’s Taco Shop - Mobile, 205 Dental Drive

  • Roco’s, 715 Highway 96, Bonaire

  • Scott Boys Base of Operations (Smokin BBQ), 2050 Watson Blvd.

  • Scott Boys Smokin BBQ - Mobile, 2050 Watson Blvd.

  • Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering - Base of Operation, 320 Smithville Church Road

  • Smoke South Craft BBQ - Mobile, 320 Smithville Church Road

  • Suite 616, 2191 Watson Blvd.

  • Taco Bell #029086, 419 North Davis Drive

  • Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Parkway

  • The Butcher Shop, 1057 Highway 96

  • The Lodge, 200 South Kimberly Road

  • T.J. & Son Food, 210 Garmon St.

  • TNT’s Kitchen Base of Operation, 2525 Moody Road

  • TNT’s Kitchen Mobile, 77 Tiffany Lane

  • Wartown Taphouse, 3123 Watson Blvd.

  • Yesterdaze Bar & Grill, 2607 Moody Road

  • Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive

Other cities in Houston County

  • 2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

  • Burgerim Base of Operation, 520 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire

  • Burgerim - Mobile, 520 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire

  • Burger King #4478, 1000 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry

  • Cuban Island Cafe’, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

  • Cuban Island Cafe’ Base of Operation, 402 Georgia Highway 247

  • Cuban Island Cafe’ Mobile, 402 Georgia Highway 247

  • D & D Burgers Wings & Things #2, 139 River Valley Trail, Kathleen

  • Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen Base of Operation, 310 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry

  • Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen Mobile, 359 Faye Circle, Perry

  • Fishin’ Chicken - Middle Georgia Commissary, 1307 Ball St., Perry

  • Fishin’ Chicken - Mobile, 1307 Ball St., Perry

  • Galleria Cinemas, 2980 Watson Blvd., Centerville

  • Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop, 524 North Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville

  • Ole Times Buffet, 2924 Watson Blvd., Centerville

  • Perdue - Cook Side South, 250 Georgia Highway 247, Perry

  • Saigon Noodle House, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

  • Scott Boys Smokin BBQ 2, 252 East Flournoy Road, Hawkinsville

  • Slush Bus (Base), 113 Forestbrooke Way, Bonaire

  • Slush Bus (Mobile), 113 Forestbrooke Way, Bonaire

  • Smoke Time at Fishin’ Chicken, 1307 Ball St., Perry

  • The Gym Cantina Base of Operation, 1307 Ball St., Perry

  • The Gym Cantina (Mobile), 1307 Ball St., Perry

  • Waffle House #153, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

  • Wrap & Kebab, 103 Gunn Road, Centerville

  • Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry

How it works

The process of inspecting restaurants is simple but also complicated.

After a state environmental health inspector conducts an inspection, a restaurant receives a score that results in a letter grade. The inspector determines the score based on a 100-point scale, and the inspector deducts points for each violation the restaurant has.

Scores of 90-100 result in an “A,” which means the restaurant has reached “food safety excellence.” Scores of 80-89 result in a “B,” which is satisfactory, and scores of 70-79 result in a “C,” which means the restaurant has marginally met requirements. Any score below 70 results in a “U,” which stands for unsatisfactory which means the restaurant has failed its health inspection, according to the rules of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Depending on the type of food preparation an establishment performs, a restaurant might have anywhere from one to three inspections a year. The frequency of the inspections may increase due to receiving a “C” or “U” grade on a routine inspection.

The Telegraph monitors inspection results once a months and typically reports the highest and lowest scores.