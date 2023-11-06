Here’s how Houston County restaurants performed on October health inspections

More than 50 restaurants and eateries in Houston County received a perfect score on their health inspections in October.

A total of 52 different entities received perfect scores, meaning they had no deficiencies when a health inspector visited the establishments.

Only one restaurant received below an 80. Subway, at 4993 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, received a 78, which means the restaurant marginally met requirements. Violations included not having a Certified Food Safety Manager, no paper towels in the men’s restroom and not holding food at the proper temperature.

Here is a list of restaurants in Warner Robins and other cities in Houston County who received perfect scores.

Warner Robins

44th & Madison, 115 Margie Drive

7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee, 4050 Watson Blvd.

Arby’s Store #5819, 103 Russell Parkway

Bojangles, 495 Booth Road

Chaney’s Family Catering, 100 King Court

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd.

Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway

JJ Teriyaki, 2197 Watson Blvd.

Kona Ice of Houston County Base of Operations, 205 Dental Drive

Kona Ice of Houston County - Mobile, 205 Dental Drive

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4080 Watson Blvd.

Los Comales, 1238 South Houston Lake Road

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd.

Monkey Joe’s, 4993 Russell Parkway

My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 South Armed Forces Blvd.

Panda Express #2335, 2743 Watson Blvd.

Phatboy’z Smokehouse (Base), 705 Lake Joy Road

Phatboy’z Smokehouse (Mobile), 705 Lake Joy Road

Pizza Hut, 1010 Russell Parkway

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 744 Russell Parkway

Q Time Barbeque, 1205 South Houston Lake Road

Ricky’s Taco Shop, 205 Dental Drive

Ricky’s Taco Shop - Mobile, 205 Dental Drive

Roco’s, 715 Highway 96, Bonaire

Scott Boys Base of Operations (Smokin BBQ), 2050 Watson Blvd.

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ - Mobile, 2050 Watson Blvd.

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering - Base of Operation, 320 Smithville Church Road

Smoke South Craft BBQ - Mobile, 320 Smithville Church Road

Suite 616, 2191 Watson Blvd.

Taco Bell #029086, 419 North Davis Drive

Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Parkway

The Butcher Shop, 1057 Highway 96

The Lodge, 200 South Kimberly Road

T.J. & Son Food, 210 Garmon St.

TNT’s Kitchen Base of Operation, 2525 Moody Road

TNT’s Kitchen Mobile, 77 Tiffany Lane

Wartown Taphouse, 3123 Watson Blvd.

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill, 2607 Moody Road

Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive

Other cities in Houston County

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

Burgerim Base of Operation, 520 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire

Burgerim - Mobile, 520 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire

Burger King #4478, 1000 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry

Cuban Island Cafe’, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

Cuban Island Cafe’ Base of Operation, 402 Georgia Highway 247

Cuban Island Cafe’ Mobile, 402 Georgia Highway 247

D & D Burgers Wings & Things #2, 139 River Valley Trail, Kathleen

Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen Base of Operation, 310 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry

Fatz Shawn’s Soul Kitchen Mobile, 359 Faye Circle, Perry

Fishin’ Chicken - Middle Georgia Commissary, 1307 Ball St., Perry

Fishin’ Chicken - Mobile, 1307 Ball St., Perry

Galleria Cinemas, 2980 Watson Blvd., Centerville

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop, 524 North Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville

Ole Times Buffet, 2924 Watson Blvd., Centerville

Perdue - Cook Side South, 250 Georgia Highway 247, Perry

Saigon Noodle House, 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ 2, 252 East Flournoy Road, Hawkinsville

Slush Bus (Base), 113 Forestbrooke Way, Bonaire

Slush Bus (Mobile), 113 Forestbrooke Way, Bonaire

Smoke Time at Fishin’ Chicken, 1307 Ball St., Perry

The Gym Cantina Base of Operation, 1307 Ball St., Perry

The Gym Cantina (Mobile), 1307 Ball St., Perry

Waffle House #153, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

Wrap & Kebab, 103 Gunn Road, Centerville

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry

How it works

The process of inspecting restaurants is simple but also complicated.

After a state environmental health inspector conducts an inspection, a restaurant receives a score that results in a letter grade. The inspector determines the score based on a 100-point scale, and the inspector deducts points for each violation the restaurant has.

Scores of 90-100 result in an “A,” which means the restaurant has reached “food safety excellence.” Scores of 80-89 result in a “B,” which is satisfactory, and scores of 70-79 result in a “C,” which means the restaurant has marginally met requirements. Any score below 70 results in a “U,” which stands for unsatisfactory which means the restaurant has failed its health inspection, according to the rules of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Depending on the type of food preparation an establishment performs, a restaurant might have anywhere from one to three inspections a year. The frequency of the inspections may increase due to receiving a “C” or “U” grade on a routine inspection.

The Telegraph monitors inspection results once a months and typically reports the highest and lowest scores.