Houston Coach Calls the Cops to Surprise Walk-Ons With Scholarships

Five Houston football players got some very good news on Wednesday, but not before getting the crap scared out of them.

A couple of University of Houston police officers showed up at practice and very seriously told head coach Major Applewhite they needed to speak with some players as part of an unspecified investigation. After the players nervously approached the cops, one officer told them they were on scholarship.

It was a pretty well designed prank. While the officer called nine names, four of them were already on scholarship. The ones being surprised with good news definitely would have suspected something was up if every player called up was a walk-on. It looks like most of them realized what was going on but I think Khari Dotson (No. 6, at the 58-second mark of the video) thought he might actually be in trouble.