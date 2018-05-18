Houston Baseball Commit Shot in Head During Texas High School Shooting, in Stable Condition

Rome Shubert, a sophomore pitcher at Santa Fe High School and a baseball commit to the University of Houston, was shot in the back of the head Friday during the shooting that took place at his school, according to Joseph Duarte and Adam Coleman of the Houston Chronicle.

According to the Chronicle, Shubert is back home now and he told the paper the bullet "missed everything vital."

"I was sitting doing my work and he walked in, tossed something on the desks behind me," Shubert told the Chronicle. "And then three loud pops and I jumped under my table and flipped it in front of me and I guess he ran out in the hall and I took off out the back door and when I was running I realized I was shot in the back of my head."

I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable. — Romeshubert?? (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

Thank you for all your prayers and the support. Prayers going out to all the others who are affected. — Romeshubert?? (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

There have been 10 people confirmed dead and 10 other people who were wounded.