Houston Baptist QB Zappe against FBS opponents

Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to throw during an NCAA football game against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Denton, Texas. North Texas won 57-31. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

(Stats Perform) - Houston Baptist's Bailey Zappe is coming off a career-high 567 passing yards against Texas Tech on Sept. 12.

Since 2017, the senior quarterback has increased his passing yards in each of the Huskies' games against an FBS opponent. They next face Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Zappe's career passing statistics against FBS opponents:

Sept. 2, 2017 (20-11 loss at Texas State): 21 of 34, 199 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 5 sacks, 110.9 rating

Sept. 29, 2018 (63-27 loss at SMU): 27 of 49, 226 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 103.2 rating

Aug. 31, 2019 (36-34 loss at UTEP): 27 of 37, 300 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 sacks, 158.9 rating

Sept. 5, 2020 (57-31 loss at North Texas): 39 of 62, 480 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 sack, 143.9 rating

Sept. 12, 2020 (35-33 loss at Texas Tech): 30 of 49, 567 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks, 185.4 rating

Totals: 144 of 231 (62.3 percent), 1,772 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 13 sacks, 141,6 rating