Houston Attorney Paul H. Cannon to Speak at Dog Bite CLE Seminar

Investigating and Litigating Dog Bite Cases with Paul H. Cannon of Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. is proud to announce that attorney Paul H. Cannon will be the speaker at a continuing legal education seminar on November 4, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm EST. The course is presented by LawPracticeCLE.com where Paul H. Cannon is a faculty lecturer.

Paul H. Cannon has been licensed and practicing personal injury law in Texas since 1995. Shortly after obtaining his license, he handled his first dog bite cases. Paul has been handling dog bite cases regularly ever since. In the course, Investigating and Litigating Dog Bite Cases, Paul will walk attorneys through his process of handling dog bite injuries that he has refined over the past 25 years of practice. It will begin with how to search out evidence and determine whether there is insurance coverage. Paul will share his litigation techniques that he has developed over 25 years of handling these cases.

The course is offered for attorneys needing 2 hours of continued legal education. Please check with the website for which states qualify.

You can register for the event here: https://lawpracticecle.com/courses/investigating-litigating-dog-bite-cases/. The course will continue to be available on the LawPracticeCLE.com website afterward.

About Paul H. Cannon:

Paul Cannon is the senior trial attorney at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. in Houston, Texas. He is Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005, He was named a ‘Super Lawyer' Thomson Reuters from2017-2020, ‘Outstanding Mentor of 2019' by the Houston Young Lawyer's Association, and a ‘Top 100 Trial Lawyer' by the National Trial Lawyers' Association from 2017-2020. He has been Lead Counsel Rated by Thompson Reuters from 2018-2020.

