Astros P Jake Odorizzi stretchered off after leg injury vs. Red Sox

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi was stretchered off the field at Fenway Park on Monday night due to what the team called “lower left leg discomfort.”

Odorizzi threw a pitch to Kike Hernandez in the fifth inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox, and then started to make a move toward first base to cover after Hernandez hit a ground ball. Odorizzi, though, made just two steps before he collapsed on the infield grass, clearly in pain.

He was eventually helped up and onto a stretcher before he was wheeled off the field.

The #Astros tweeted out that Jake Odorizzi left the game with "lower leg discomfort". More info coming but looking at what happened to him it doesn't look good. video from @ATTSportsNetSW pic.twitter.com/zNmYj3GaKW — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) May 17, 2022

Specifics surrounding Odorizzi’s injury aren’t known, outside the Astros simply calling it “lower left leg discomfort.”

Jake Odorizzi left tonight’s game with lower left leg discomfort. We will have more information when available. — Houston Astros (@astros) May 17, 2022

Boston led 2-1 when Odorizzi left, which was just one inning before the game was delayed due to rain. Odorizzi, 32, held a 3-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts entering Monday night’s contest. He had four strikeouts in five innings when he left, and was replaced by Phil Maton.