Houston Astros fan says he was removed from game after holding up domestic violence awareness sign

A Houston Astros fan was removed from their game on Saturday for holding up a domestic violence awareness sign in the stands. (Getty Images)

A Houston Astros fan was removed from Minute Maid Park on Saturday night during their game against the Los Angeles Angels for holding up a domestic violence awareness sign in the stands.

Kevin Jukkola told ABC 13 in Houston that security guards escorted him out after he held up a sign that read “Houston Domestic Violence Hot Line: 713-528-2121.” That number is currently a working hotline run by the Houston Area Women’s Center.

Jukkola said this wasn’t the first time he brought the sign to an Astros game, either. He first created it shortly after the Astros brought in pitcher Roberto Osuna, who is currently facing domestic violence allegations in Canada.

Osuna was arrested on May 8 for domestic assault while he was with the Toronto Blue Jays, and received a 75-game suspension from the league in June.

For some reason, though, Jukkola was removed from the game on Saturday and asked to hand over his sign.

“Some people were not happy about it. Some people were supportive,” Jukkola told ABC 13. “But either way, there was never an usher called. No security was ever called. Nothing ever happened until Saturday night. I want them to allow me to peacefully protest and not to be removed from the ballpark.”

The Astros did not respond to ABC 13‘s requests for comment, however did say that they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

According to MLB.com, signs and banners are welcome at Minute Maid Park, “so long as they are in good taste.” They do not “permit signs, posters or banners which are obscene, slanderous or in bad taste. Management reserves the right to remove any sign deemed inappropriate.”

