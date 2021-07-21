Housing: more opportunities for home ownership on the horizon

Amid the ongoing housing crisis in North Grenville, a public meeting on June 14 provided details on two new housing developments in North Grenville.

The Municipality of North Grenville and Habitat for Humanity are planning a 15-unit townhouse development. Three of these units will be accessible.

In 2019, the municipality severed and gifted 2,094 square metres of land along Concession Road to Habitat for Humanity.

The land, severed from Kemptville Campus land, is being rezoned from institutional to residential to allow for the construction of an affordable townhouse development. The site plan is currently underway, and developers anticipate breaking ground in the spring.

The units are designed to provide low and moderate income families a path to home ownership.

Kristen Holinsky was in attendance of the meeting on behalf of Habitat for Humanity. She stated that Habitat for Humanity’s “model really does bridge a gap for families who face barriers to accessing traditional market ownership.”

The homes are sold at market value, but without a downpayment and with a mortgage that is no greater than 30% of the family’s income. Mayor Peckford noted that home ownership is something that has the capacity to “change a generational trajectory.” This is not an investment with temporary results; home ownership can change the lives of several generations.

Council also received some updates on the Oxford Village development.

398 units are approved for construction at this phase. The approval for the subdivision was inherited by our current council, and the meeting on June 14 was simply to change the location of single detached dwellings and townhouse dwellings. No substantial changes were made.

Council approves of the diverse housing types to be constructed at Oxford Village, which has is a mix of detached home, town house, and apartment-type units. However, none of these units are designated as affordable housing. Further, the development is intended for privately owned dwellings rather than rentals.

Though affordable housing imperatives cannot be retroactively applied to the plans already approved for Oxford Village, Mayor Peckford stated, “It is my hope that a discussion can be had with the developer about how to be inclusive of the affordable housing objectives that council has clearly communicated and is imposing on other developments.”

Though the sheer number of units being constructed in Oxford Village will perhaps alleviate some pressure on the local housing market, it’s only a solution for those who can afford it.

Rachel Everett-Fry, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Grenville Times