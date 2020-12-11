Housing, Mfg. Stats Featured Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (Q1) EPS projected for loss of two cents, compared to a loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) (Q3) EPS projected at 44 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic lookahead
Import price index (Nov,)
Industrial production (Nov.)
Capacity utilization (Nov.)
Featured Earnings
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) (Q2) EPS projected for loss of five cents, compared to a loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of 27 cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) (Q1) EPS projected at $1.53, compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic lookahead
Housing Starts (Nov.) The national trend in housing starts increased in October following a pause in September. The trend was 222,734 units in October 2020, up from 214,372 units in September 2020.
Monthly Manufacturing Sales (Oct.) Manufacturing sales rebounded in September, rising 1.5% to $53.8 billion on higher sales of wood and chemical products.
Featured Earnings
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (V.FAF) EPS projected for loss of two cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Resverlogix Corp. (V.RVX) EPS projected for loss of six cents, compared to a gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic lookahead
Retail Sales (Nov.)
Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (Dec.)
Markit Services PMI (Dec.)
Business Inventories (Oct.)
NAHB Home Builders Index (Dec.)
Federal Reserve Announcement
Featured Earnings
ABM (NYSE:ABM)(Q4) EPS projected at 72 cents, compared to 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD EPS projected at 33 cents, compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) (Q4) EPS projected at $2.37 compared to $2.13 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic lookahead
International Transactions in Securities (Oct.) Canadian investors acquired $11.2 billion of foreign securities in September, the highest investment in four months. Meanwhile, non-resident investors purchased $4.5 billion of Canadian securities, led by acquisitions of corporate instruments.
Wholesale Trade (Oct.) Wholesale sales grew 0.9% to $66.2 billion in September and remained higher than February's pre-COVID-19 level for the third straight month.
CREA Stats (Nov.) Home sales recorded over Canadian MLS Systems in October edged back by 0.7% from September’s all-time record for monthly sales.
Consumer Price Index (Nov.) Inflation rose 0.7% on a year-over-year basis in October, up from a 0.5% increase in September.
Featured Earnings
EnWave Corporation (T.ENW) (Q4) EPS projected for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Patriot One Technologies Inc. (V.PAT) EPS projected for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Unisync Corp. (T.UNI) (Q4) EPS projected for loss of eight cents, compared to a loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial Jobless Claims (Dec.10)
Housing starts (Nov.)
Building Permits (Nov.)
Featured Earnings
AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) (Q2) EPS projected for 17 cents, compared to 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) (Q2) EPS projected for gain of 96 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) EPS projected for loss of a cent, compared to a gain of 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) (Q2) EPS projected for 68 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Avivagen Inc. (T.VIV) (Q4) EPS projected for loss of three cents, compared to a gain of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
BlackBerry Limited (T.BB) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of two cents, compared to a gain of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Current Account Deficit (Q3)
Leading economic indicators (Nov.)
Featured Earnings
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ APOG) EPS projected of 67 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) (Q2) EPS projected of 67 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) (Q2) EPS projected of 61 cents, compared to 70 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) (Q1) EPS projected of $1.03 compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Retail Trade (Oct.) Retail sales rose 1.1% to $53.9 billion in September—the fifth consecutive monthly increase since the record decline in April.
Featured Earnings