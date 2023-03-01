House prices suffer worst slump in 11 years - live updates

Nationwide has released its latest data on UK house prices - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

House prices fell for a sixth month in a row in February and declined on an annual basis for the first time since the pandemic as the property market slump continued.

On an annual basis, house prices fell 1.1pc last month - the first fall since the June 2020 - after growing by 1.1pc in January, according to the lender Nationwide.

Between January and February, house prices dropped by 0.5pc to £257,406, equal to a fall of £891.

Prices are 3.7pc lower than their August peak last year and their weakest since November 2012.

It comes after lender Halifax said house prices were flat in January, halting their biggest decline since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The property market has come under pressure after a surge in mortgage rates following the mini-Budget last September and the Bank of England raising interest rates for ten consecutive months to bring down inflation.

07:22 AM

JLR owner demanding £500m to build UK gigafactory

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors has been accused of demanding more than £500m in government aid in exchange for building an electric battery gigafactory in the UK rather than Spain.

The Indian group is close to making a decision on whether it will push forward the project in either the south west of England or Spain and has given ministers "weeks" to pledge financial support, sources told the Financial Times.

The company reportedly wants grants, support packages and assistance with energy costs and research funding worth £500m.

The move comes at what has been called a "pivotal" moment for the Government's green industry ambitions.

Australian battery start-up Recharge Industries completed its purchase of the collapsed Britishvolt on Monday, which had put forward plans to build a gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland.

However, it has yet to buy the site where the company had planned to build the plant and has announced plans to pivot the business to making cells for energy storage, raising fresh doubts over whether Britain's car industry will be able to support itself with parts in the transition to electric.

The site in Blyth, Northumberland, where Britishvolt had planned to build a gigafactory - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

07:16 AM

'Hard for property market to regain much momentum,' warns Nationwide

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, added:

It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since economic headwinds look set to remain relatively strong, with the labour market widely expected to weaken as the economy shrinks in the quarters ahead, while mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing in 2021. Indeed, despite the modest fall in house prices, for a prospective first-time buyer earning the average income looking to buy the typical home, mortgage payments remain well above the long run average as a share of take-home pay. In addition, deposit requirements remain prohibitively high for many and saving for a deposit remains a struggle given the rising cost of living, especially for those in the private rented sector, where rents have been rising strongly. However, conditions should gradually improve if inflation moderates in the coming months as expected, easing pressure on household budgets. Solid gains in nominal incomes together with weak or declining house prices will also support housing affordability, especially if mortgage rates edge lower in the coming months.

07:14 AM

House prices fall annually for first time since pandemic

Annual house price growth slipped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020, with prices down 1.1pc in February compared with the same month last year.

February saw a further monthly price fall of 0.5pc – the sixth in a row – which leaves prices 3.7pc below their August peak, according to Nationwide.

The lender's chief economist Robert Gardner said:

The recent run of weak house price data began with the financial market turbulence in response to the mini-Budget at the end of September last year. While financial market conditions normalised some time ago, housing market activity has remained subdued. This likely reflects the lingering impact on confidence as well as the cumulative impact of the financial pressures that have been weighing on households for some time. Indeed, inflation has continued to outpace wage growth and mortgage rates remain significantly higher than the lows recorded in 2021. Even though consumer sentiment has improved in recent months, it is still languishing at levels prevailing during the depths of the financial crisis.

07:04 AM

Good morning

House prices have fallen again as confidence in the property market continues to wane.

The average home was worth £257,406 in February, a fall of 0.5pc on the previous month

5 things to start your day

1) British electric van champion hit with legal threat over unpaid bill | Arrival was forced to fend off winding-up petition amid collapse in its share price

2) Sainsbury’s shuts Milton Keynes office after flexible working leaves 90pc of desks empty | Supermarket giant shuts office and announces plans to close two Argos warehouses

3) Looming risk for landlords as investigation launched into rental market | Consumer protection for renters to be examined in further blow for landlords

4) Shapps calls for coal-burning plants to remain open for another year | Facilities at Britain’s three remaining coal-fired power plants had been scheduled to close in 2022

5) Selfridges owners load up on £1.7bn of debt | Heavy borrowing against Oxford Street stalwart points to strategy aimed at maximising returns

What happened overnight

Asian stocks have bounced off a two-month low and headed for their best day in seven weeks.

China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade, new data show, injecting a jolt of optimism in hitherto gloomy markets.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 52.6 last month against 50.1 in January and was well ahead of an analyst forecast for 50.5, giving investors hope that China's recovery can offset a global slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.5pc to leave behind a two-month low made in early trading hours, before the data release.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 3.2pc, with developers and consumer-tech stocks leading and only two stocks falling. Chinese stocks also received a boost, with China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumping more than 1pc.

Japan's shares recovered from earlier losses and ended higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbing 0.3pc to close at 27,516.53, while the broader Topix index rose 0.2pc to 1,997.81.

Wall Street stocks finished lower after choppy trading, after new survey data showed that consumer confidence declined in February over concerns about about future employment and business conditions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.7pc at 32,656.70. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3pc to 3,970.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1pc to 11,455.54.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6 basis points to 3.938pc, meaning returns on the benchmark bond increased over 50 basis points in February.