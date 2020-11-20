The housing market is still on fire: Morning Brief
Friday, November 20, 2020
Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe
But one economist says housing may have peaked for now.
The housing market has been on a tear since the spring. In a trend the Morning Brief has called both a surprising and defining feature of this pandemic-induced recession.
On Thursday, existing home sales were just the latest piece of housing data to exceed expectations, with homes selling at an annualized rate of 6.85 million last month, the fastest pace since April 2007.
At this pace of sales, the housing market’s biggest pre-pandemic problem — a lack of affordable inventory — has only been exacerbated: there is currently just 2.5 months of inventory on the market.
Housing starts data published Wednesday showed new homes under construction rose to the fastest pace since February while permits to build homes are at more than 13-year highs. But this uptick in home construction isn’t likely to do much to ease this tightness in the market.
Back in September, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Conor Sen outlined how major homebuilders like Lennar (LEN) have outlined a cautious approach for the coming years, emphasizing moderate new building and careful debt management.
The scars of the housing crisis are deep and won’t likely be forgotten for some time.
"Homebuilders' confidence has soared even though the actual production has not," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. "All measures, such as reduction to lumber tariffs and expansion of vocational training, need to be considered to significantly boost supply and construct new housing."
But a resurgence in the virus combined with this troubling inventory dynamic likely keeps a lid on further gains in home sales in the months ahead.
“The clear message from the mortgage applications numbers, which have been drifting gently downwards since late August, is that home sales have peaked,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. On Wednesday, the weekly report on mortgage applications showed a 0.3% decline in total applications last week.
“We don’t expect a significant reversal of recent gains,” Shepherdson added, “but the period of surging home sales — new and existing — is over. Tighter lending standards appear to be reducing the flow of new applications, and the current downshift in growth in the face of the third COVID wave can’t be helping, either.”
But as Shepherdson notes, a lack of inventory will prevent any softening in home prices even if plans to purchase a home are tempered somewhat.
Leaving the housing market in much the same place we found it before the pandemic — undersupplied and oversubscribed.
By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland
Top News
European markets mixed as Barclays warns of 'foggy winter' [Yahoo Finance UK]
Fed, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at odds over letting emergency lending programs expire [Yahoo Finance]
Roblox files for IPO as pandemic drives video game growth [Bloomberg]
Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination [Reuters]
YAHOO FINANCE HIGHLIGHTS
How the pandemic could permanently change unemployment benefits
California and Hawaii lead the nation with the worst coronavirus-hit job markets
Trump blocking Biden team from accessing coronavirus data is 'criminal': ex-HHS secretary
—
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.
Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news
For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay