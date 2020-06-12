Housing, Manufacturing Figures in Focus Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) (Q1) EPS estimates of 75 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (Q1) EPS estimates for loss of 14 cents, compared to gain of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) (Q1) EPS estimates of 10 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.



Canada



Economic Lookahead

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (April) Manufacturing sales fell 9.2% to $50.8 billion in March, the lowest level since June 2016 and the largest percentage decline since December 2008, during the previous recession.

CREA Stats (May) Home sales recorded over Canadian MLS Systems dropped by a record 56.8% in April 2020 compared to an already weakened March, with a majority of sellers and buyers having seemingly moved off to the sidelines during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tuesday

U.S.



Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (May)

Industrial Production (May)

Home Builders’ Index (June)

Featured Earnings

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) (Q1) EPS estimates for loss of five cents, compared to gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) (Q4) EPS estimates of $3.01, compared to $4.32 in the prior-year quarter.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) (Q4) EPS estimates of $1.08, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (May)

Building Permits (May)

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change (June 12)

Federal Budget

Featured Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) (Q2) EPS estimates of 27 cents, compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (May) CPI fell 0.2% on a year-over-year basis in April, down from a 0.9% increase in March. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.7% in April, following a 0.9% decline in March.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (to June 15)

Leading Economic Indicators (May)

Featured Earnings

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) (Q1) EPS estimates for loss of 37 cents, compared to gain of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) (Q3) EPS estimates of 24 cents, compared to 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kroger Company (NYSE;KR) (Q1) EPS estimates of 88 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of 16 cents, compared to loss of 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) (Q1) EPS estimates of 36 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Canada



Wholesale Trade (April) Wholesale sales fell 2.2% to $63.9 billion in March, following three consecutive monthly gains.

New Housing Price Index (May) New home prices were unchanged at the national level in April following two consecutive monthly increases.

Featured Earnings

Empire Company Limited (T.EMP.A) (Q4) EPS estimates of 58 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) (Q4) EPS estimates of 26 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Current Account Deficit (Q1)

Featured Earnings

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of one cent, compared to a loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) (Q1) EPS estimates for loss of eight cents, compared to a gain of $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) (Q3) EPS estimates of 23 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Canada



Economic lookahead

Retail Trade (April) Retail sales fell for the first time in five months in March, plunging 10.0% to $47.1 billion. This marked the largest drop on record and the lowest level since November 2016.















