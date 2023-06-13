New housing initiative shows how we can end homelessness, says Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London - Victoria Jones/PA

The Prince of Wales on Tuesday hailed a new youth housing initiative as “inspirational” as he expressed hope that it would “show everyone how we really can end homelessness”.

Prince William, 40, patron of Centrepoint, attended the opening of Reuben House, the charity’s development in Peckham, south London, that is designed to help get young lives back on track.

It provides 33 self-contained flats for young people aged 18 to 24 for whom the rent is capped at a third of their salaries.

The flats are intended to act as a stepping stone, offering residents the chance to leave homelessness behind and move on with their lives.

The Prince appeared incredibly impressed with the modern units, each of which contains a bed, a small kitchen area and a bathroom, describing them as “seriously smart”.

Sara Cox, centre, another patron of Centrepoint, with the Prince of Wales - Victoria Jones/PA

As he sat down with three young people, two of them residents, in one of the flats, he said: “It’s like home already. He added: “It’s that first step and then you move from there.”

He said they were “exactly what we need more of” and described the development as a “really good best practice model” that he hoped other local authorities would replicate.

One resident, Jordan, 18, a mixologist who has lived at Reuben House since February, said it was “one of the best opportunities” he had ever had, adding: “I’m in a lot better place now than I was before.”

William, who is due to announce a major project on homelessness later this month, said he hoped the Centrepoint initiative would be used as a model across the UK.

“Scaling it up… that’s the aim,” he said.

The Prince vowed to change the position on homelessness, suggesting that if local councils were on board, the charity would be able to help “energise” such projects and then provide wraparound services to residents.

The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in Peckham - Victoria Jones/PA

He said there was a “jigsaw of issues” that young people facing homelessness were forced to navigate that others did not necessarily see.

“A lot of people judge homelessness by the people living on the streets,” he added. “But it’s like a jigsaw isn’t it? The pieces have got to come together.”

After a private meeting with developers, the Prince joined a game of table football played by long-time Centrepoint supporters broadcaster Lisa Maxwell and radio DJ Sara Cox, although he opted not to take part.

He then admired a tree planted to mark the occasion, joking that he had nothing to hold so would just have to grab it.

“It’s my great pleasure to say a huge thank you to you all for putting this together,” he told the gathered charity representatives and donors, including Julia and Hans Rausing and Debra Reuben of the Reuben Foundation.

“It really is inspirational and it starts to show everyone how we really can prevent homelessness.

“It’s a really amazing solution, a practical solution, a tangible solution to how to help young people get back on track.”



