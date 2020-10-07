Housing the homeless, feeding school children: How Black families devastated by police violence are fighting to end racism

When Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the country following George Floyd's death, Bridgett Floyd thought the show of support would mark an end to police violence against Black people.

But two weeks later Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer. Two months after that, Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer. Then it was cyclist Dijon Kizzee, who was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Aug 31. Most recently, a white Texas police officer was charged Monday with murdering Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man.

"To continually turn on the TV and see police brutality is still being done, there has to be a change," said Bridgett Floyd, who is George Floyd's younger sister.

Bridgett Floyd sprung into action. She and her siblings launched the George Floyd Memorial Foundation in September, joining a growing movement of Black families devastated by police brutality and racist violence who are fighting to end the unjust treatment of people of color.

The families have created foundations to lobby for police reform, racial equality and investment in Black and brown neighborhoods and provide a support system for each other. They've stood on the frontlines of the fight for racial justice, often holding back tears as they speak out at protests, press conferences and meetings with officials.

Some families are still seeking justice in their own cases.

On Monday, prosecutors in California announced they would reopen the case of Oscar Grant following demands from his family. Grant was fatally shot by Bay Area Rapid Transit Officer Johannes Mehserle in Oakland, California, on New Years Day in 2009. Mehserle was charged with murder, but a jury only convicted him of involuntary manslaughter and he served 11 months.

Relatives have also run for political office.

In August, Sybrina Fulton, whose 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin was killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012, narrowly lost the race for Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners in Florida. Lesley McSpadden, whose 18-year-old son Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer in 2014, lost her bid for Ferguson City Council in Missouri last year.

Many families impacted by police violence spoke at the Get Your Knee Off Our Necks Commitment March on Washington in August that marked the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington and called for national police reform. Some also met with President Donald Trump at the White House in June to seek justice in their cases.

Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police, according to a study published this year by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Advocacy, the families say, is often part of the grieving process.

After facing the hurt, they have a desire to keep their loved one's legacy alive and prevent more Black families from experiencing the same grief.

“We pretty much want to be on the frontlines to help fight systemic racism,” Bridgett Floyd said. "And being that my brother isn't here to be the voice that people need to hear, we are going to make sure that we (are) that voice by promoting global awareness, and peaceful protests for justice and police brutality."

George Floyd died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

