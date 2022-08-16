New housing facility means good news for seniors

Lethbridge and Region Community Housing Corporation held a grand opening for its completed project in Southgate Monday, joined by mayor Blaine Hyggen and Nathan Neudorf MLA for Lethbridge-East.

The $15.8 million complex will host 64-units coming together thanks to donations from both Alberta Social Housing Corporation, Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, the City of Lethbridge, and a half million-dollar donation from a private funder.

Helped through Canada’s National Housing Strategy, the 10-year project reflects advice from the 2020 Affordable Housing Review Panel to help redefine the government’s role in community partnerships with $72 billion going towards giving more Canadians a place to call home.

“Thank you for coming to our grand opening of the Cottages at Southgate,” said Robin James, CAO for LRCHC, noting the corporation has a large number of applicants on its waitlist for various types of housing in the city and the importance for affordable housing. “We have 100 unit sites throughout the city. That includes Community Housing and also our Rental Assistance Benefits. We’re up to almost 600 applications on the waitlist, with at least 200 of them being designated senior.”

Neudorf touched on how the provincial government has been responding to what Albertans have been telling them in terms of affordable housing.

“Alberta’s government has been hard at work. To date we have maximized federal funding, passed the Alberta housing Amendment Act, and redesigned the rent supplement program,” said Neudorf. “We can help those who are in need of a little more assistance. By launching the Find Housing online tool, adding more partners, more innovative funding and delivery models. Making sure to listen to the voices of the community will help us to realize a new vision for affordable housing in Alberta.”

Big dollars have been contributed to make this project a reality.

“This project has been in the works for a long period of time. I feel a tremendous amount of pride in seeing it open today. Projects like this don’t happen without the support and cooperation of all levels of government. The provincial government provided a grant of $3.45 million with the federal government adding another $4.92 million,” said Hyggen. “Southgate will serve the seniors of Lethbridge with safe, affordable and accessible housing [â€¦] This project has also exceeded the CMHC requirements of a 55 per cent reduction in operating energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This project is one of the largest residential solar panel projects in our community.”

Story continues

With the construction team of Avonlea Homes, the cottages were built with seniors in mind, with slab-on-grade foundation to accommodate no stairs for ageing residents. It is also located near shopping and medical services along with walking trails for those unable to drive. With a market rate of $1,250 seniors will be eligible for rental assistance benefits up to $400, lowering the rates to $850. The homes will be ready for seniors to move on September 1 with 32 units already accepted.

“We have some great projects here around the community and this one here is just another one of them. We always need space for our seniors so they can age in peace. It is nice to see this actually open today and is simply amazing to be able to see the seniors move in,” said Neudorf.

Ryan Clarke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald