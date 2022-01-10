Will there be a housing market correction in 2022 after two years of 'hyper-growth'?

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·5 min read

High-stakes bidding wars. All-cash offers. Limited supply.

After two years of scorching growth in the U.S. housing market, will there be a cool-down and possibly a fall in sales and prices in 2022, along with a return to some normalcy?

Um, not exactly, several housing experts tell USA TODAY.

"Home sales are likely to be slightly lower in 2022 from the anticipated rise in mortgage rates. Home prices, meanwhile, will continue to rise due to the ongoing housing shortage even as demand is clipped a bit," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors (NAR), who oversees NAR's research group.

"After seeing such hyper-growth," said Andreis Bergeron, head of brokerage operations at Awning.com, a real estate tech company,"I don't think we will see a correction, maybe a slowdown."

Ryan McLaughlin, the CEO of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR), also does not expect a drop in prices. "I don't see any sort of crash in the near future. No way."

Their comments come after one of the hottest and craziest stretches in real estate driven by a pandemic that has fueled demand for bigger houses as more Americans work from home. The frenzied buying has also been propelled by historically low mortgage rates and millennials (as many as 45 million, according to Realtor.com) trying to purchase their first house.

Last year the median price of an existing single-family home jumped to an all-time high of $357,900, up 23% from a year earlier, according to the NAR. About 94% of 183 metropolitan areas that were measured notched double-digit gains, up from 89% from the previous year, the organization said.

►A virtual real estate boom: How the metaverse could reshape the real estate landscape both virtually and in reality

►Housing tips during COVID: Three families bought and sold their homes during the pandemic's red-hot market. Here's what they learned.

As for home sales this year, the market will remain strong, experts say, but resemble closer-to-normal levels. The NAR forecast calls for median price gains by the end of 2022 of between 5% and 7%. But buyers will also have to contend with rising inflation that could raise prices higher as well as slightly higher interest rates.

Mortgage rates will go up this year after hitting historical lows during the pandemic, but not by much, Yun said. The NAR thinks it will be around 3.7%, compared to 3.4% currently. That's still historically low.

Although there might be a home sales drop of about 2% in 2022, Yun still predicts sales will outdo pre-pandemic levels. The NAR anticipates that annual median home prices will increase by 5.7% in 2022.

Yun also believes there are still between 5.5 to 6.8 million housing units that would need to be built to meet the market demand for homes.

►Changing landscape: After a year of bidding wars and record-high prices, here's what's changing for homebuyers in 2022

That could mean regions like the South will continue to be a hotbed for homeownership due to more supply, said Robert Dietz, a chief economist with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

He said the region, including Texas hotspots Austin, Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston, will continue to represent more than half of all new single-family homes built in the U.S,

That coincides with the NAR identifying 10 housing markets as "hidden gems" to look out for this year. Besides Dallas-Fort Worth, those other metro areas include Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, and Huntsville, Ala.; Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers on the Arkansas-Missouri border; Knoxville, Tenn.; Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, and Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Fla.; San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas; Spartanburg, S.C.; and Tucson, Ariz.

"There's a cause-and-effect occurring because those markets are attracting businesses and it's easier to develop commercial properties and new homes," said Dietz, citing Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent announcement to move his company headquarters from the San Francisco Bay area to Austin.

McLaughlin cites a similar situation created by Amazon's soon-to-be newest headquarters in Arlington, VA., which will attract new homeowners in a market where the average price of homes sold in NVAR's region peaked near $750,000 in October. He said in November the sales volume in his region was more than $17 billion, 25% higher than the 2020 sales volume at that time.

Other southern locales including Charlotte, Nashville, Tampa and Orlando, Fla., are also in high demand, Dietz said.

NAR's Yun said the South is one region that is likely to experience an increase in sales in 2022 because of baby boomer retirements and moves to southern states for affordability and warm weather.

"Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have zero state income tax, which is also a big draw in an environment of potentially rising federal tax rates for some," Yun said.

The Sun Belt and southern states are also fueling competition in which big investors like BlackRock, Sylvan Road and First Key are scooping up single-family homes (at times using all-cash offers) to rent what might otherwise be available for young, working- and middle-class households to purchase, Awning.com's Bergeron said.

"That's something we all need to pay more attention to," said Bergeron, adding that the climate for first-time homebuyers will still be tough.

Dietz added that first-time and prospective buyers will need to be patience and develop a strategy.

"It's going to be a frustrating market for them in 2022," Dietz said. "My best recommendation is to be strategic and maybe expand your geographic area due to such a limited housing inventory."

Yun, the NAR economist, agrees, offering a few suggestions of his own.

"For those who can work-from-home or at least do not need to commute every day, first-time buyers can widen their search to affordable areas in the next county," Yun said. "Or even consider relocating to say Midwestern cities where a good number of homes are priced under $200,000."

Dietz said Midwestern markets around Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Des Moines, Iowa and Fargo, N.D., are seeing plenty of housing surges.

"The smaller markets are growing," said Dietz who also thinks there will not be a housing correction, but "a slowing of some ongoing growth trends."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will housing prices drop in 2022? Here's a market outlook from experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hundreds march in Montreal against COVID-19 health measures, vaccine mandates

    Hundreds of Quebecers took to the streets of Montreal's Old Port on Saturday to protest against COVID-19 health measures intended to slow the spread of the virus, particularly the return of curfew as well as the expansion of the vaccination passport. Most of the demonstrators were maskless and did not respect physical distancing rules. Many waved flags and posters denouncing the health measures put in place by the provincial government, including the eventual requirement to have received a third

  • Pakistan snow: Hundreds rescued from vehicles in deadly blizzard

    Samina was one of thousands trapped in freezing conditions trying to reach the town of Murree.

  • Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

    Hockey fans in Southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena when the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass, held up signs, and cheered for the man who was the face of the Golden Knights for their first four years in the league.

  • Fox News ally tells Trump he needs to ‘learn to lose’

    Fox News host rejected what has become known as the ‘big lie’ and advised that former president’s fixation on it is a political liability

  • Mortgage rates surge into the new year — but today's rates may seem dirt-cheap before long

    Rates are expected to go even higher. But for now, they remain historically low.

  • Pakistan snow: Deadly weather traps hundreds of drivers

    At least 21 people have died during a blizzard in the town of Murree, the interior minister says.

  • Booming real estate market causing developers to build bigger

    Square footage always increases in slow markets when the only people buying new houses are middle- and upper-income earners. But when the market speeds up, builders try to go smaller in an attempt to capture a larger share of sales.

  • Here’s Where Home Prices Are Headed in 2022, According To Experts

    No doubt about it -- the real estate market was white hot in 2021. But if you didn't make a move then, and you're thinking about buying or selling -- or both -- this year, you'll want to know what to...

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage