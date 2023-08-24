A housing complex specifically for neurodiverse residents may be coming to New Jersey

RED BANK – A novel three story apartment building geared toward neuro inclusivity could be coming to Red Bank, New Jersey.

The apartment proposal was conceived after Karen Fluharty, founder of the nonprofit Parents with a Plan, went on a search for housing that would be inclusive for her son Ryan, who is neurodiverse. It was 2017, and her son was 12 at the time.

“After an exhaustive search nationwide, I was really shocked by the quality and the lack of quality and the lack of innovation in housing and programming,” Fluharty told Red Bank’s zoning board last week. “What happens to our kids? How do we create best-in-class housing that’s supportive to create these welcoming communities for our neurodiverse population?”

Now, the town may be taking a step to address that void. If approved, the plan for the proposed apartment building would call for the demolition of a vacant and graffitied building currently at the site and the construction of a three-story structure with 32 one-bedroom apartments for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Its ground floor would also include a teaching kitchen, therapeutic services and a studio apartment for an overnight staff member called a “navigator.”

The proposal would supersede a previously approved plan for a 10-unit apartment building at the site.

A rendering of the proposed neuro inclusive apartment building by Thrive Red Bank and Parents with a Plan.

The nonprofit Thrive Red Bank will work in conjunction with Fluharty and her organization to construct the proposed building. John and Robin Klein, who head Thrive Red Bank, have also worked with another local nonprofit, Lunch Break, which provides food, clothing, outreach and mentoring to people living with financial insecurity.

The push for housing that prioritizes independent living and community integration comes on the heel of decades of advocacy work. After deinstitutionalization in the 1960s and 70s, many adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities either lived with their families or were placed in residential group homes. A limited number of housing options were geared toward an accommodated form of independent living. Some housing options, like Operation Life in Long Branch, New Jersey, for instance, are geared toward people who use a wheelchair.

The new building, focused on neurodiverse residents, will be designed with ADA accessibility that includes an elevator, says Albert Arencibia with CPA Architecture. The floors would be nonslip and the units would be painted with antimicrobial paints.

Residents would work with a support provider and have a day plan that could include a job or volunteer work. They would be responsible for their own food, but can get together for meals, Klein said.

"Red Bank was chosen as a first location for this groundbreaking project,'' Klein said. "Red Bank is walkable, it's not overwhelming... It's a town with a hospital for medical needs and jobs, which could be very important for residents of this project.''

With only 10% of residents expected to have driver's licenses, the building's proximity to a nearby train station and two unmarked bus stops is also a plus for residents who would likely be largely dependent on public transit, said John McCormack of Dynamic Traffic.

A site plan for a proposed neuro inclusive apartment building in Red Bank, New Jersey

The housing is inspired by an Arizona-based apartment building called First Place Phoenix that supports residents with neurodiversity.

Fluharty said that in the five counties surrounding Red Bank, New Jersey's Division of Developmental Disabilities estimates that there are about 8,200 individuals living with a disability.

“In New Jersey alone, 73% of our neurodiverse population is living with family. And 38,000 of those individuals are living with aging caregivers or parents over the age of 60,” Fluharty said. “I won’t testify to my age, but I do fall into that bracket.”

Klein said residents would be assessed for “the capability of living an independent life with … some safety net around them.” There would be one staff member for every eight residents, according to the proposal.

The zoning board has yet to vote on the proposed project, asking for details on parking, ride-sharing, fundraising and security on the premises. The project is expected to be discussed further at the board's next meeting on Sept. 7.

