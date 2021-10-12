From housing to bike paths: where Montreal's municipal parties stand

Valérie Plante of Projet Montréal is facing off against her predecessor, Denis Coderre, and newcomer Balarama Holness in the race for Montreal mayor. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC - image credit)

With the election less than a month away, Montreal's political parties have been busy making promises.

Projet Montréal, led by Valérie Plante, has released the most comprehensive platform to date, with a document totalling 24 pages.

Denis Coderre's Ensemble Montréal has released an 11-page document and is planning to announce further details in the coming weeks.

Balarama Holness, the leader of Mouvement Montréal, says his party's platform will remain the same even after joining with Ralliement pour Montréal.

Here's a breakdown of their proposals on key issues ahead of the Nov. 6 and 7 vote. This story will be updated as the campaign goes on.

Housing

Projet Montréal has committed to building 60,000 affordable housing units over 10 years, a number opponents have derided as unrealistic. The party also says it would implement an "owner certificate" for landlords who own buildings of eight or more units. The certificate would act as a register to control illegal rent increases and to keep track of renovation or construction requests.

Ensemble Montréal would create a rent registry and increase the number of inspectors. Companies that own housing would have to have any unit that's over 20 years old independently inspected. Coderre has also promised to build 50,000 new housing units in his first mandate if elected, though that information was not noted in the platform.

Mouvement Montréal would create a register to serve as a rent control system. A landlord licensing system would also be put in place, with the idea of conducting yearly inspections of rental properties. The party has committed to increasing the city's housing budget two per cent every year for four years. It says it would build 30,000 affordable rental units next to major transportation hubs.

Policing

Ensemble Montréal does not mention the police budget in its platform but has committed to implementing body cams in a first mandate. Coderre has also said he would not cut funding to the police.

Mouvement Montréal's platform proposes reducing the Montreal police department's budget in favour of increasing funding for "affordable and social housing; health and social services; leisure, recreation and sports infrastructure." Holness says up to $100 million of the SPVM's $679 million budget could be reallocated.

Environment

Projet Montréal has pledged to make Montreal carbon neutral by 2050. The plan includes banning single-use plastics by 2023 and planting 500,000 trees to reach 25 per cent tree canopy cover, starting with "at-risk" boroughs. The city would also create electric-car-only parking spots downtown and make the downtown core a zero-emission zone by 2030.

Mouvement Montréal says it would also create an independent council on "climate justice" to advise the mayor's office and incorporate Indigenous knowledge into environmental policy. It would also invest in green spaces and community gardens, though the party did not offer specific targets.

Public transit

Ensemble Montréal would create a "commitment of quality" charter for public transit and a monitoring committee to ensure projects, such as the Blue line expansion, stick to schedule. Expanding existing services is not mentioned in the platform.

Mouvement Montréal says it would offer free public transit to young Montrealers (25 and under) and seniors (65 and over). It also aims to make STM stations fully accessible by 2028 and would hold STM public consultations to identify and address gaps in service.

Bike paths

Projet Montréal says it would build more cycling infrastructure, including expanding the Réseau express vélo (REV). In addition, it would add more bicycle parking and create a program to subsidize the cost of family bikes, electric bikes or bikes adapted to those with mobility issues. Projet also pledges to implement awareness campaigns around cycling and road safety, with a focus on youth and children.

Ensemble Montréal would prioritize improving existing cycling infrastructure and training for young cyclists. The party says it would only expand the bike path network after consulting with stakeholders. Coderre has also said he would remove part of the REV bike path on Bellechasse Avenue in Rosemont and turn the space back into parking.

Mouvement Montréal does not mention cycling in its platform.

Neighbourhood life

Projet Montréal says it wants to continue the summer pedestrianization of Montreal streets and extend the terrasse season. Projet also wants to create more public spaces, such as sitting areas, and wants to make museums and other cultural venues free for those 17 and under.

Ensemble Montréal says it would try to make the city's east end a "green Silicon Valley" by encouraging green start-ups and ecologically minded businesses. For the city at large, Ensemble says it would create two new animal shelters, one in the city's east end and one in the west. It has clarified that it would not implement a bylaw against pitbull-type dogs, as it had proposed in 2017.

Mouvement Montréal says it would make recreational facilities free for low-income families and invest in creating "youth hubs" in community centres. It also plans to create "economic zones" in low-income neighbourhoods, which would include tax incentives for small businesses in the area.

The French language

Projet Montréal would create an action plan to promote the French language and would appoint a French language commissioner for the city. It also says it wants to work with partners to better help new arrivals learn French, and to encourage the use of French in businesses and workplaces, but has not offered specifics on what those initiatives would be.

Ensemble Montréal says the city should capitalize on the economic, touristic and cultural benefits of being a francophone metropolis, but does not have anything in its platform concerning the protection of the French language.

Mouvement Montréal wants to have Montreal recognized as an officially bilingual city. That would include having all city documents and websites available in both languages, as well as allowing businesses to operate in the language of their choosing. It would also offer subsidized English and French classes for everyone, and encourage anglophones who lack "high-level" French to apply for government jobs.

Reviving downtown

Projet Montréal says it would extend operating hours for restaurants and entertainment in the downtown core, adopt a nightlife strategy and try to promote Montreal as a food destination in North America. It also says it would work with provincial authorities to force building owners with vacant storefronts to contribute to the local merchant association.

Ensemble Montréal says it wanted to work with partners (like the convention centre and Tourisme Montréal) to attract international events and foreign investment to the city. It also aims to "promote Montreal as a student city" to attract foreign students, and offer tax credits to encourage them to stay.

Mouvement Montréal says it would reduce industrial and commercial property taxes by 2025, and lock them in at 2.75 times the residential property tax rate. It has also proposed creating a business centre to streamline applications and permits for businesses.

