Houseworks Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Greater Boston Home Health Care Services, Inc., Further Expanding Footprint and Roster of Payor Contracts in Massachusetts

HouseWorks

BOSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HouseWorks (“the Company”), one of the nation’s largest independent home care companies, announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Greater Boston Home Health Care Services, Inc., a leading home care provider serving Medicaid, dual-eligible and private pay clients throughout Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.



Founded in 1992 by CEO Edward McGonagle, Greater Boston Home Health Care Services, Inc. has been providing compassionate, high-quality personal care services throughout Massachusetts for nearly thirty years. The acquisition will expand HouseWorks’ footprint to include Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and additional areas in the South Shore and continue the Company’s strategy of building the best-in-class personal care platform serving both Medicaid/ASAP and Private Pay clients. During its thirty-year history, Greater Boston Home Health Care Services has developed strong relationships with important referral sources, including more than ten ASAP payor contracts, which will significantly expand and compliment HouseWorks’ current roster of payor contracts in Massachusetts and provide a clear path for accelerated growth opportunities.



Michael Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Greater Boston’s experienced staff and talented group of caregivers to the HouseWorks family of companies. We look forward to working collaboratively with Greater Boston’s payor sources and referral partners to deliver outstanding service. With our expanded territory and growing roster of payor sources, this acquisition allows us to capitalize on the growing need for homecare across all demographics within Massachusetts.”



The acquisition is part of HouseWorks’ continued strategy to acquire in-home service providers that share its values and commitment to quality both within and outside its geographic footprint. HouseWorks intends to continue to seek additional acquisition opportunities.

Story continues



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About HouseWorks



For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at Home® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our Caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a national and local leader in home care serving Greater Boston and Philadelphia, New Hampshire, and Southern Maine.

CONTACT: Malissa Bodmann MBODMANN@HOUSE-WORKS.COM



