Which houses in your Miami neighborhood have the candy? Check out this Halloween map

What’s the best way to find out which households are giving out candy for Halloween in your South Florida neighborhood?

Maybe word of mouth. Or a shining porch light.

But Halloween can be hit or miss, and who has time to search door to door for the best candy?

And if you are giving out candy, surely you want trick-or-treaters to know.

Enter the NextDoor Treat Map.

Here’s what to know:

How to use the Halloween candy map

Here’s what you can pin on your home’s Treat Map through October:

▪ Select the candy pin for treats: If you are handing out Halloween candy, mark your home on the map with the candy icon so trick-or-treaters know.

▪ Select the decorating outside pin for a decked-out home: If you took the time to decorate your home like a haunted house or an enchanted castle, tap the haunted decor icon to attract eyes to the bubbling cauldrons and gravestones in the front yard and the plastic skeletons hanging from your rafters, clacking ghoulishly against the hurricane shutters from the warm night breeze.

▪ Select the Beggin’ pin for pet-friendly treats: If you are giving out pet treats for dogs accompanying trick-or-treaters, select the Beggin’ pin on the map.

What is the Treat Map?

Treat Map has been a fixture of the NextDoor app almost since the app’s launch in 2011. By 2021, NextDoor reported the Treat Map was its most popular holiday feature, even during the pandemic.

Here’s what to know:

▪ Halloween guide: Treat Map serves as an interactive local guide so that users can let their neighbors know how they plan to celebrate Halloween.

▪ What to expect: Handing out candies? Here’s where they’ll be and what you can expect. Want to take selfies in front of lavishly costumed abodes? Here’s where you’ll find the grooviest ghouls on lawn and porch displays.

▪ For pets: Want to include your dog and gobble up pet treats? Last year, NextDoor introduced a Beggin’ pin feature to the map enabling pet owners or pet-welcoming neighbors to include their pets in the trick-or-treating.

What’s new on the Treat Map?

▪ Search: For the first time, neighbors can move the Treat Map and “Search this Area” to see pins in neighborhoods beyond their own, the company announced in early October. This feature allows neighbors to open the Treat Map, which is available through Oct. 31, and find decorated homes and places to trick-or-treat in other neighborhoods and towns. You may want to use this feature if you’re spending time visiting family and friends outside of your own community. “The Treat Map will help you explore new neighborhoods that are in the Halloween spirit,” NextDoor touts.

▪ Businesses: Local businesses can also get onto the Treat Map fun this year, the company said. Some ways include showcasing decorated storefronts and running promotions for those who drop by in costume.