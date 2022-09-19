Houses to be hit harder than flats by price falls, RBA says

Photograph: Paul Miller/AAP

Houses, particularly those at the luxury end of the market, are likely to be hit harder by falling property prices than flats or apartments, the head of domestic markets for the Reserve Bank of Australia, Jonathan Kearns, has said.

In a speech on Monday, Kearns also said the RBA’s rapid increase in its key interest rate would “tend to depress residential and commercial property prices” but the wider risks for financial stability “appear to be contained”.

While Kearns did not provide an estimate of how far property prices would drop – the central bank governor, Philip Lowe, said last week he wouldn’t be surprised by a 10% fall – he said higher interest rates would have the biggest impacts where “the supply of housing is less flexible, mortgage debt is higher, there are more investors and incomes are higher”.

Pricier suburbs tended to be “more cyclical”, rising or falling more than other regions as borrowing costs changed, he said.

The RBA is in the midst of its most rapid series of interest rate rises since 1994. Lowe said on Friday the bank was likely to be choosing between another hike of 25 or 50 basis points, which would add to the 225bp rise since it began lifting rates in May.

Central banks around the world are raising borrowing costs to curb inflation, with Australia relatively slow to move. Australia’s property market, though, has been among the more inflated, marked by record levels of household debt, and prices are now falling at the fastest pace since the 1980s.

Kearns said the relatively large drop in property prices at the high end of the market would narrow “the distribution of housing wealth” but those effects are typically temporary.

Houses also tend to be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than apartments. The limited supply of available zoned land partly explains this result, he said.

Commercial property tends to be less affected than residential property to higher rates, Kearns said, although the unrelated working-from-home impacts might provide other headwinds for that sector.

All asset prices, though, are affected by higher interest rates as they are valued for what they provide us in the future.

“An increase in interest rates means that a given amount of income (or benefit) at a future date is worth less today, and so an asset with a fixed future stream of payments will be worth less today,” Kearns said, noting future cash flows may also change with interest rates, amplifying or moderating the impact on prices.

Since most people borrow to buy property, the effects of higher rates in borrowers’ ability to fund purchases are significant, he said.

Still, there is “considerable uncertainty” about the magnitude and timing of how much higher rates depress residential and commercial property prices, Kearns said.

Financial stability risks from falling prices, though, “appear to be contained”, he said. The RBA’s half-year review of such risks will be released next month.

As of the end of last week, investors were betting that the bank will lift its cash rate by another 50bp to 2.85% on the way towards 4% by mid-2023.



Commercial bank economists are more sanguine, expecting a peak in the cash rate of about 3.35% or lower.