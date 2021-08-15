'Houses are crumbling again.' 'I hope they hear us praying.' Haiti support post-earthquake

Early Saturday morning, Judeline Louis, a Port-au-Prince native, received a frantic call from her daughter, who lives in Haiti.

"'Mom, there was an earthquake. Mom, the houses are crumbling again,'" Louis recalled her daughter telling her over the phone.

The call came minutes after news spread that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck a small town in Western Haiti, Louis said. She moved to New York City five years after experiencing the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010. After that "nightmare," she said, she had hoped her family would never experience an earthquake again.

Louis said she couldn't reach her daughter again after that first harrowing phone call Saturday morning.

7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti: 'Losses will be high'

"I just want to hear her voice again. I'm sad for my country. ... I can't believe another earthquake is devastating us again," Louis told USA TODAY.

Haiti's civil protection agency said the death toll from the quake stood at 304, with at least 1,800 injured. Rescue workers and bystanders were able to pull many people to safety from the rubble, the agency said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said on Twitter the government will declare a state of emergency and act quickly to reach those affected.

Political leaders, volunteers and residents from across the globe have raised support and offered help for Haiti. In Jamaica, where reports said the earthquake was felt, Prime Minister Andrew Holness offered prayers to those affected.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the U.S. is working "swiftly" to assess and provide recovery relief to Haiti.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break," tweeted Naomi Osaka, whose father is Haitian. "I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising."

Photos taken by Jose Flécher have been shared on social media, showing debris and destroyed buildings in local towns.

L’hôpital général aux Cayes est débordé. Beaucoup de blessés. Beaucoup de maisons se sont effondrées aux Cayes. Dont un hôtel.

📷 Jose Flécher

Bilan partiel #Haiti #earthquake 14-08-21 pic.twitter.com/pze11oojI8 — Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval) August 14, 2021

President Joe Biden called the earthquake "devastating" and offered condolences.

"I have authorized an immediate US response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior US official to coordinate this effort," Biden said in a statement.

"Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild. The United States remains a close and enduring friend to the people of Haiti, and we will be there in the aftermath of this tragedy."

U.S. Rep.Val Demings, D-Fla., pledged her support to work with the Haiti Caucus co-chairs to help the country recovery.

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, said the UN is working to provide relief to the country and offered his condolences to Haitians.

Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic, the country adjacent to Haiti, said the government offered assistance to Henry.

Expreso en mi nombre y del Gobierno dominicano, nuestra consternación por el terremoto que azotó a Haití esta mañana. He instruido al Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, comunicarse con el Primer Ministro haitiano para facilitar cualquier ayuda dentro de nuestras posibilidades. — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) August 14, 2021

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., emphasized current political tensions in Haiti, as well as the ongoing pandemic.

"At a time when Haiti is without an organized government and suffering greatly from COVID-19, the damage is unspeakable. We must do everything we can to get humanitarian support to Haiti now," Waters tweeted.

Support also came in from outside the political spectrum. José Andrés, founder World Central Kitchen, an organization that supplies meals to countries in need, tweeted the organization is ready to assist Haiti

Meanwhile, Louis said she hopes the people of Haiti feel the worldwide support.

"I hope they hear us praying. I hope all of Haiti can feel our prayers from around the world," Louis said.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earthquake in Haiti 2021: Support pours in after hundreds dead