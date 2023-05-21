kali9 / Getty Images

During the pandemic, Americans yearned to move to places with more space - allowing for working - and working out -- from home and the security of social distancing. And that drove up housing prices as eager buyers snapped up homes, often sight unseen and at way-over-asking prices, in droves. It was a seller's dream market.

Real Estate: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Fast forward, and the market rush has ended in many cities, partially because rising interest rates have made homes increasingly unaffordable for many buyers.

As a result, nearly 20% of the homes nationwide on the market underwent price reductions in February, Realtor.com reported. Still, home prices aren't as budget-friendly as they were pre-pandemic, but there are some cities where you can settle down at a more affordable price.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which cities have the biggest bargains on houses. To be included on the list, homes needed to meet certain criteria, including being priced below the average in their state.

If you're interested in buying a house, but don't want to pay a premium, this could be a strategic way to find your dream home. Here's a look at the 15 largest cities to make the list.

©Shutterstock.com

Midland, Texas

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $273,766

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $276,294

February to February Growth in Home Value: $2,528

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 0.92%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $291,194

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,781

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.89%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $14,900

Find: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

©Shutterstock.com

Englewood, Ohio

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $185,479

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $193,457

February to February Growth in Home Value: $7,978

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.30%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,486

Story continues

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cicero, Illinois

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $222,638

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $225,208

February to February Growth in Home Value: $2,569

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 1.15%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $232,421

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $11,618

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 5.26%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,214

jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hastings, Minnesota

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $303,648

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $305,341

February to February Growth in Home Value: $1,693

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 0.56%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $312,520

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $10,967

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 3.64%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $7,179

Find Out: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock.com

Swartz Creek, Michigan

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $194,550

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $199,742

February to February Growth in Home Value: $5,192

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 2.67%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $206,318

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $12,033

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.19%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $6,576

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brookings, South Dakota

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $255,659

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $270,614

February to February Growth in Home Value: $14,955

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.85%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $276,663

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $21,534

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.44%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $6,049

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Fe, Texas

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $280,134

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $285,385

February to February Growth in Home Value: $5,251

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 1.87%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $291,194

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,781

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.89%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,808

Related: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

sgoodwin4813 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

College Park, Georgia

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $279,291

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $295,733

February to February Growth in Home Value: $16,442

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.89%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $301,407

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $23,122

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.31%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,675

duckeesue / Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Nebraska

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $222,858

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $231,881

February to February Growth in Home Value: $9,023

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.05%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $237,045

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $18,147

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.29%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,164

TI / Shutterstock.com

Jefferson, Wisconsin

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $239,858

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $246,463

February to February Growth in Home Value: $6,606

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 2.75%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $251,590

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,603

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.61%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,127

Also: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Jgsodre / Wikimedia Commons

Forest Park, Ohio

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $187,103

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $195,889

February to February Growth in Home Value: $8,787

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.70%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $5,054

natelarson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

LaPlace, Louisiana

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $181,298

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $171,899

February to February Growth in Home Value: -$9,398

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): -5.18%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $176,530

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $3,007

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 1.73%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,630

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Ohio

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $187,433

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $196,601

February to February Growth in Home Value: $9,168

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.89%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $200,943

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,585

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.41%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,343

Read: Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places -- Here's Why

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Portland, Tennessee

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $263,102

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $276,831

February to February Growth in Home Value: $13,729

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 5.22%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $281,157

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $21,465

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 8.27%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,326

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Feb. 28, 2022, Single Family Residence Home Value: $236,034

Feb. 28, 2023, Single Family Residence Home Value: $247,364

February to February Growth in Home Value: $11,330

February to February Growth in Home Value (%): 4.80%

State Average SFR Home Value February 2023: $251,590

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February: $15,603

State Average Growth in Home Value February to February (%): 6.61%

Difference in February 2023 Home Value vs. State Average: $4,227

More From GOBankingRates

Jennifer Taylor and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Disclaimer: photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: In order to discover the cities where houses are suddenly a bargain, GOBankingRates first found the (1) February 2023 single family residence (SFR) home value for every US city and the national average as sourced from Zillow. Those cities with SFR home values below the national average for February 2022 were moved on to the next factor (2) February 2023 SFR home values. Those remaining cities with a February 2023 SFR home value lower than the state average were deemed to be "suddenly bargains" and were moved on to the next set of factors. To be included in the top 15, the above criteria had to be met and the February 2023 SFR home value in each city had to be below (3) the state's February 2023 average home value. The 15 largest cities that met all the criteria laid out above were included in the final ranking. GOBankingRates also found the (4) February 2022 to February 2023 growth in SFR home value: (5) percent change in February 2022 to February 2023 SFR home value for each city and state as supplemental data. All figures were sourced from Zillow and up to date as of March 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now