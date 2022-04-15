Houseplant of the week: prayer plant

This striking perennial folds up its red-veined leaves every evening, but it’s not exactly low maintenance





Why will I love it?

While the prayer plant (Maranta leuconeura “Fascinator”) is not one you could ever place in the “low maintenance houseplant” category, its super-attractive oval leaves, with green markings and bright red veins, make it worth the effort.

Light or shade?

Place in bright, indirect light.

Where should I put it?

In pride of place on a plant stand or on a side table in your sitting room.

How do I keep it alive?

It originates from the humid rainforests of Brazil, so appreciates warmth. Place it in a room where the temperature doesn’t fall below 15C and the humidity is high; frequent misting is essential to stop those leaves from crisping around the edges. In its home the canopy of the rainforest provides natural shade, so replicate this at home by placing it away from direct bright light, as this will bleach and possibly even scorch the leaves.

Did you know…

The prayer plant family consists of roughly 550 species. They all share the quirk of folding up their pretty leaves for the night – like praying hands – then lowering them again to a flat position when the sun returns in the morning; this circadian movement is called nyctinasty.