Houseplant of the week: mistletoe cactus

Why will I love it?

Commonly mistaken for samphire, the long and thin mistletoe cactus (Rhipsalis baccifera) has no spines. A delicate trailing chain cactus, it is loved for its unique appearance.

Light or shade?

Filtered light.

Where should I put it?

In a hanging planter beside a bright window.

How do I keep it alive?

In the wild, the Rhipsalis receives sunlight filtered through dense, overhanging tree branches. Direct exposure to sunlight can burn the leaves or turn them yellow, so keep plants at least 50cm away from windows that receive midday or afternoon sun. They will do best with morning sun and full shade in the afternoon. It loves humidity, so mist often. Water weekly in the summer months, but reduce to every three to four weeks in the winter.

Did you know…

Their flowers are among the smallest of all cactus flowers, usually about 1cm in diameter and creamy white. These are followed by small white translucent berries which are toxic to pets if ingested. The species name ‘baccifera’ is taken from the Latin word bacca, meaning “berry”, and ferrer, “to bear”.