Houseplant of the week: dragon bones

Why will I love it?

The dragon bones (Euphorbia lactea) plant earns its moniker from its uncanny resemblance to the legendary creature’s fossilised remains. Its intricate, ribbed pattern and unique branching structure give it an otherworldly appearance.

Light or shade?

This succulent thrives in bright indirect or filtered sunlight.

Where should I put it?

Its sculptural form and distinctive texture make it an ideal focal point, whether it graces your windowsill, adorns your desk, or commands attention on a shelf. It thrives best near a south- or east-facing window.

How do I keep it alive?

Embrace the “less is more” mantra. Allow the soil to dry out between waterings as it is sensitive to excess moisture. Well-draining soil is essential to prevent waterlogging; a succulent mix will provide the perfect foundation. Keep the plant in surroundings between 18C and 27C.

Did you know …

The dragon bones has many names, including “mottled candlestick tree” and “false cactus”. The whitish markings on the branches provide the species name, lactea, derived from the Latin for “milk-white”. Be careful of its sap, which can irritate skin and eyes.