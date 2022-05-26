Households face steep power bill increases as generation costs soar

Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Households in Queensland, NSW and elsewhere will face double-digit increases in their power bills from July after the regulator lifted its standard electricity price after generation costs soared by close to half.

The Australian Energy Regulator, which was ordered to delay the release of its default market offer from 1 May until Thursday by the outgoing Morrison government, said residential customers in south-east Queensland will see increases of 11.3%-12.6%, or about double the expected inflation rate.

Similarly in NSW, residential customers will see increases 8.5%-18.3%, or much higher than the inflation rate. South Australia, the other state covered by the Dmo, will see prices rise as much as almost 20%, while Victoria released its own reset for 2022-23 on Tuesday, lifting the price by 5%.

The Dmo was set up in 2019 to give consumers who don’t shop around a “price safety net”. The offer serves as a price cap for residential and small business customers for how much energy retailers can charge electricity consumers on default plans, known in the market as standing offer contracts.

Rising gas and coal prices globally have contributed to a spike in wholesale power prices to record levels. Repairs or outages to as much as a third of the coal-fired power fleet have also contributed to the recent jump.

And here's today's crazy electricity price graph:



Quarter three prices up *$30-$40/MWh* in one day, across all mainland NEM regions. pic.twitter.com/bWaOsPIxqF — Dylan McConnell (@dylanjmcconnell) May 25, 2022

The Aer said that since the last Dmo, wholesale costs for retailers have risen by 49.5% in Queensland, 41.4% in New South Wales and by 11.8% in South Australia. These increases were “due to reductions in thermal generation resulting from unplanned outages and higher coal and gas prices, slowing of investment in new capacity, and increasingly ‘peaky’ demand (sharp highs and lows) driving up the cost of wholesale electricity contracts for retailers”.

The rise in generation costs had preceded Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and the resulting increase in global prices for gas, coal and other energy supplies had compounded Australia’s increases. Extreme weather in NSW and Queensland had also affected coal supplies and electricity demand, as had further unplanned outages at multiple generators, the regulator said.

“In setting these new Dmo prices, we understand the significant impact they will have on some consumers who may already be struggling with cost of living pressures,” Clare Savage, Aer’s chair, said in a statement.

“We have given scrutiny to all factors affecting the DMO calculation and have set safety-net prices that reflect the current conditions and underlying costs to retailers.”

Incoming energy minister Chris Bowen is due to give a media conference on Thursday morning in Sydney.

“If a large number of retailers are unable to recover their costs and are forced to exit the market – as we have seen recently in the United Kingdom – that will add more cost to consumers,” Savage said.

Weston Energy early this week told the market it could no longer supply gas to customers as agreed. Regulators triggered a retailer of last provision for the first time in six years to transfer the affected customers to alternative suppliers.

Gavin Dufty, a spokesperson and energy expert at St Vincent de Paul, said the rise in the market offer was about the levels expected, and would affect some 580,000 households.

“It’s a tough gig for the Aer in uncertain times. If you put it up too high people on the Dmo end up paying above the odds,” Dufty said. “If you put it too low all people out on market offers might see greater increases in prices than those on the Dmo.”

“It also indicates to me that households with solar are likely to see an increase in feed-in tariff to match the increase in wholesale prices - so maybe somewhat insulated from the price changes,” he said.

It was now a “great time” for people with healthcare cards and pension cards to be reminded that there are energy concessions available, Dufty said.