Pound jumps 1.3pc as US inflation slows - live updates

Sterling has surged against a weaker dollar after lower-than-expected US inflation data dented expectations of more Federal Reserve interest rate rises.

The pound jumped 1.3pc against the US currency to $1.2232 – its highest level since the beginning of the month.

The consumer price index stood at 8.5pc in July, down from 9.1pc in June. The weaker reading was driven by a fall in fuel prices, which offset a rise in food and accommodation costs.

Core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy components – rose 5.9pc, behind forecasts of 6.1pc.

The figures are likely to fuel speculation that the Federal Reserve will shift its focus away from taming inflation with interest rate rises and instead worry about a looming recession.

While the fall in fuel prices is good news for Americans, they're still grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, forcing many to load up on credit cards and dip into savings.

02:10 PM

Traders pare back bets on Fed interest rate rises

Markets are toning down their bets on further interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve after US inflation fell short of forecasts.

Traders are now betting on 59 basis points of hikes at the Fed's next meeting in September, suggesting a move of 0.5pc is considered more likely than an aggressive 0.75pc increase.

Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield briefly exceeded the 10-year rate by the most in around four decades, before ripping back lower after the data came through.

That suggests markets are now much less worried about the short-term prospects for economic growth as the Fed slows its tightening of monetary policy.

02:05 PM

Reaction: Slowing inflation gives risk assets new lease of life

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, says the latest figures will give a boost to riskier assets such as stocks and the pound.

The softer inflation print has given risk assets the new lease on life they were looking for, and seems to confirm the idea that some sort of Fed pause might take place in the final months of 2022. Futures are surging and the dollar is firmly on the back foot. It looks like the drop in commodity prices has done its job, and while inflation is still at levels that would be considered eye-watering a year ago, the turn in direction has been greeted with relief by risk assets. Having struggled for a few days, equities seem well-placed to push on from here, extending their summer rally.

02:00 PM

Market relief over cooling core inflation

Markets were expecting the consumer price index to ease in July, so the headline figures won't be much of a surprise.

What's more encourage, though, is that so-called core inflation – which strips out food and energy prices – was also below expectations at 5.9pc.

This will help to ease concerns that inflation is becoming embedded throughout the economy.

We knew headline inflation would slow in July because of falling gas prices. But "core" inflation (excluding food and energy) also cooled on a month-to-month basis: Prices up 0.3% in July, vs 0.7% in June. Year-over-year up 5.9%, same as a month earlier. — Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) August 10, 2022

01:51 PM

Reaction: Too early to declare victory over inflation

Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, also warns that the US isn't out of the woods yet.

Much will inevitably be made of the fact that US inflation appears to finally be peaking. However, with core inflation still significantly above target, it is far too early for the Fed to declare victory and stop raising rates. With the Atlanta Fed’s measure of wage growth now at 6.7pc, core inflation is unlikely to return to anywhere near target until wage pressures moderate significantly. With unemployment at the lowest level in over 50 years and workers demanding pay rises to try to keep up with inflation, it’s hard to see wage growth moderating by enough to return inflation to target without first seeing a rise in unemployment. So while a peak in inflation is welcome news, it’s probably not enough to allow the Fed to ease off its tightening or to put recession fears to bed.

01:44 PM

Pound surges as US inflation slows

Sterling has surged against a weaker dollar after US inflation data came in lower than forecast.

The pound jumped 1.3pc against the US currency to $1.2232 – its highest level since August 2.

01:42 PM

Reaction: Inflation levels still concerning

Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK, says the Fed will have to keep acting to tackle inflation, despite the slowdonw.

Whilst today’s inflation rate is below the rate recorded last month, the figure is far above the 2pc target. There’ll still be widespread concern about price rises across the economy. In recent months, the Fed has been talking and acting tough on fighting inflation – twice raising interest rates by 0.75 basis points, taking its benchmark to 2.25-2.5pc. Investors are likely to ask how high will rates need to go to restore price stability. The Fed is indicating it’s likely to keep hiking rates despite widespread signs of an economic slowdown. Indeed, first and second quarter real GDP growth was already negative. Markets are pricing in half-percentage-point rate hikes or more at the Fed’s next four meetings. Whilst a recession isn’t the Fed’s ambition, it may have already tightened financial conditions enough for one to develop.

01:40 PM

US inflation slows

US inflation eased back by more than expected in July – a welcome sign price rises may have peaked.

The consumer price index rose 8.5pc from a year earlier, but this was much cooler than the 9.1pc rise the previous month.

The driving force behind the decline was energy prices, which fell back sharply. This offset rises in food and accommodation costs.

🚨Cooler US CPI #inflation in July



Headline CPI: 0%

- Core: 0.3%

- Energy: -4.6% with gasoline -7.7%

- Food: 1.1%



⏩ Headline inflation: 8.5% y/y (-0.6ppt)

⏩ Core inflation: 5.9% y/y (flat) https://t.co/W6JJJWDBWe — Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) August 10, 2022

01:20 PM

Gas prices rise as Rhine crisis deepens

Natural gas prices surged as low water levels in the Rhine threaten to hamper energy shipments, adding to supply woes.

The Rhine is set to become virtually impassable at a key point in Germany on August 12, which could severely restrict the flow of coal and other fuels.

That comes as the continent is already grappling with a crunch in energy supplies after Putin slashed gas flows to the continent.

Benchmark European prices jumped as much as 5.4pc, ending a three-session slide.

12:43 PM

Used car sales fall as drivers hold onto vehicles for longer

ICYMI – Used car sales are suffering from a shortage of vehicles as manufacturers continue to grapple with a lack of computer chips.

Howard Mustoe reports:

Sales of secondhand cars in the three months to the end of June fell 14 pc below pre-pandemic levels to 1.76m. That was 19pc below the high seen last year, equivalent to 407,820 fewer cars sold. Last year saw the busiest quarter since records began, as buyers flocked to forecourts after an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions. The drop-off in transactions comes as problems further up the supply chain put downward pressure on the number of cars coming onto the market. A dearth of computer chips around the world has slowed production lines and choked off the supply of new cars. Supply problems mean about 2m cars have been "lost" due to production constraints since the pandemic began, according to Ian Plummer of Auto Trader. That leaves many car owners reluctant to sell their vehicles, with the waiting time for some new models currently over a year.

12:23 PM

Government working on new support package for next PM, says Simon Clarke

The Government is working on new cost-of-living support measures for the next prime minister to consider, Treasury minister Simon Clarke has said.

Mr Clarke, who is backing Liz Truss in the leadership race, said: "Of course, the Government is working up a package of cost of living support that the next Prime Minister can consider when they take office."

But he said it was "absolutely right" to wait until the next prime minister is in place before acting.

It comes amid growing calls for the Government to provide more support for households as energy bills rise even further.

2/4 It is absolutely right to consider these options in the round when the new Prime Minister has taken office - rather than announce new un-costed policies, without sight of all the details of the pressures people could face, during a leadership election. — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) August 10, 2022

12:10 PM

US futures edge higher ahead of inflation data

US futures posted modest gains this morning in cautious trading ahead of inflation data that will shape the outlook for further interest rate rises.

The figures are expected to show a cooling in the consumer price index for July, while the measure of core inflation may have accelerated.

The data will be taken as a key indication of how the Federal Reserve moves forward with its plans for tightening monetary policy.

Futures tracking the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones were both up 0.2pc, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3pc.

11:58 AM

Ed Davey blasts 'cosy meeting' of energy bosses

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey is forthright in his assessment of how the Government is handling the energy crisis.

He takes aim at a "cosy meeting" between energy bosses and ministers, which is due to take place in Downing Street tomorrow.

Instead, he calls for the price cap rise to be scrapped to prevent a "social catastrophe".

We don’t need a cosy meeting with energy bosses in Downing Street - we need to cancel the energy price rise to stop a social catastrophe in our country, it is as simple as that. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) August 10, 2022

11:44 AM

Liz Truss backs new powers to override City watchdogs

Liz Truss has hinted she'll give ministers the power to override financial regulators if she becomes prime minister – a move that would further ignite tensions with the Bank of England.

Allies of Truss say she favours "call-in" powers allowing the Government to block or change the decisions of watchdogs including the Bank's PRA and the FCA.

Her position, first reported by the Financial Times, means regulators will be gearing up for a fight regardless of who wins the Tory leadership race.

Rishi Sunak has previously said that call-in powers are needed to ensure politicians – not "faceless regulators" – are accountable for regulatory decisions.

11:27 AM

Security staff at Leeds Bradford airport vote to strike

Amid the mounting wildcat strike action, there are also further official walkouts on the horizon.

Security staff at Leeds Bradford airport have voted 93pc in favour of strike action over pay.

The GMB union said its members will walk out at the end of August if a meaningful offer to increase pay isn't forthcoming. It said the move could leave thousands of passengers grounded.

The union called for an immediate, "substantial" increase in hourly pay after bosses implemented discretionary and performance related bonuses, which are inaccessible to many security staff.

GMB said work pressures caused by chronic understaffing also prompted the action.

11:13 AM

Rhine to become impassable by Friday as German energy nightmare becomes reality

Rhine river boats coal - Ben Kilb/Bloomberg

Germany’s Rhine river will become impassable for barges carrying coal, oil and gas later this week, in a devastating blow to factories upriver.

Louis Ashworth has more:

Levels at Kaub, a key point along the waterway west of Frankfurt, are predicted to fall to below 40cm on Friday, according to the German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration. At that chokepoint, the river becomes effectively impassable for many barges, which use the Rhine to move a range of goods including coal, oil and gas. Water levels will then fall further to 37cm on Saturday, officials warned. The river runs from Switzerland through France and Germany to the Netherlands, where it joins the North Sea. It is a vital supply line for several major companies, providing transit and plentiful water for engine cooling. A typical barge has the same capacity as more than 100 lorries. Rental rates for the vessels have soared as navigation becomes more difficult. These include BASF, the German blue-chip chemicals giant which has a huge facility at Ludwigshafen, electricity generator RWE and Swiss chemicals group Novartis.

​Read Louis' full story here

10:53 AM

Truss' tax cuts would boost UK earnings, says Barclays

Liz Truss' plans for tax cuts if she becomes prime minister would boost UK earnings but wouldn't be enough to "move the needle" for British stocks.

That's according to analysts at Barclays, who said the leadership candidate's policies would boost GBP by 0.5 percentage points and medium-term inflation by no more than 0.25 percentage points.

Scrapping the corporation tax hike would boost FTSE 250 earnings by about 6pc, while international FTSE 100 companies would get a 3pc uplift.

Mid-cap firms could also benefit from Ms Truss' plan to reserve the National Insurance hike and remove a green levy on energy bills, given the likely boost to household spending.

Still, the Barclays analysts said they weren't getting "more constructive" on UK stocks yet due to weak PMI data and low consumer confidence.

10:25 AM

Musk sells $7bn of Tesla stock to avoid Twitter fire sale

Elon Musk has sold $6.9bn (£5.7bn) worth of shares in Tesla, saying he wanted to avoid a fire sale in the event he's forced to go ahead with his takeover of Twitter.

The world's richest person sold about 7.92m shares on August 5, according to regulatory filings. The Telsa chief tweeted that he was done selling and would buy shares in the electric-car maker if the Twitter deal doesn’t close.

Tesla rose 3.4pc in pre-market trading, while Twitter jumped 4.3pc.

Yes.



In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

10:12 AM

Workers at Scottish oil refinery stage 'unofficial' strike

Workers at the Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland are taking unofficial strike action as part of a nationwide protest.

Around 250 workers are said to have downed tools and temporarily blocked access to the site in a row over pay. Grangemouth supplies two-thirds of the petrol and diesel needed for forecourts in Scotland.

Operator Ineos said manufacturing and fuel disruption were unaffected.

10:00 AM

Germany plans €10bn relief package as inflation soars

Germany will offer tax relief worth €10bn (£8.5bn) to help workers cope with soaring inflation.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the package will raise base tax-free allowance as well as bring up the level from which the top income tax rate of 42pc will apply.

Families will also benefit from higher tax exemptions for dependent children.

Inflation in Germany reached 7.5pc in July – fractionally lower than the 7.6pc recorded in June – fuelled mainly by soaring energy prices.

Mr Lindner said his plan was aimed primarily at fighting the problem of employees who find themselves with a higher tax burden because they have received a pay increase to combat inflation. As a result, the gain the workers have received is wiped out essentially by the higher taxes due.

09:51 AM

Households face £30bn stealth raid from Rishi Sunak's tax freeze

ICYMI – Families will pay an extra £30bn a year in tax as soaring inflation drags millions of people into higher income tax bands, according to a leading think-tank.

Szu Ping Chan has more:

Rising prices and former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s freeze on tax thresholds have left workers facing a stealth raid on their earnings, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said. The change is due to so-called “fiscal drag”, which pushes people into higher income tax brackets as pay rises. Tax allowances usually rise in line with inflation but were frozen last year by Mr Sunak until 2026. The £30bn in extra income tax is almost four times as much as the Government was originally expected to raise from Mr Sunak’s policy and will wipe out any gains from tax cuts promised by leadership frontrunner Liz Truss. Ms Truss has pledged to reverse a £14bn rise in National Insurance (NI) contributions introduced by her rival.

09:35 AM

Eon writes down value of Nord Stream stake by more than half

Eon has slashed the value of its stake in the Nord Stream pipeline by around €700m (£591m) amid "heightened uncertainty" over the war in Ukraine and Putin's gas cuts.

Earlier this year the German company said its 15.5pc stake was worth €1.2bn, meaning the value has tumbled by almost 60pc. It comes after Moscow cut flows through the key gas link.

Eon also reported a 15pc fall in profits to just over €4bn in the first half of the year as it was squeezed by surging energy prices.

Leonhard Birnbaum, chief executive of Eon, said: "The current energy crisis finally makes clear that Europe needs to transform its energy system. To be independent of Russian gas. To ensure supply security."

09:14 AM

Lord Wolfson steps down from Deliveroo board as losses widen

Deliveroo Lord Wolfson - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Lord Wolfson has stepped down from the board of Deliveroo as the food delivery company’s loss widened in the first half.

The Next boss said the time required to fulfil the role “was no longer compatible with my executive and other commitments”.

It came as Deliveroo posted a pre-tax loss of £147.3m for the first half of 2022, compared to losses of £95.4m a year earlier.

It also saw growth in group sales by gross transaction value slow sharply to 2pc in the second quarter – down from 12pc in the previous three months.

The slowdown reflects waning demand for takeaways as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll on household budgets.

Deliveroo has increased customer fees and started selling ads on its app in a bid to increase revenue.

08:57 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red in early trading as caution gripped markets ahead of US inflation figures due this afternoon.

The blue-chip index was down 0.2pc, moving further away from a two-month peak hit earlier this week.

Asia-focused insurer Prudential fell 1.5pc as it warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as Covid curbs persist in some markets.

Insurer Aviva, however, rose 4.9pc after saying it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14pc rise in first-half operating profit.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also fell 0.2pc, with Royal Mail down as much as 3.4pc after it warned a planned strike would push it to a full-year loss.

08:29 AM

Tui takes £63m hit from travel chaos

Tui travel chaos - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Holiday group Tui has taken a €75m (£63m) from the recent travel chaos that's led to lengthy delays and cancellations at airports.

The German company said its customers were affected by about 200 cancelled flights in May and June, in particular due to woes at Manchester Airport amid staff shortages.

Tui remained loss-making in the three months to the end of June due to the costs of the airport disruption, reporting underlying pre-tax losses of €27m.

It said that, with the airport disruption impact stripped out, it would have reported underlying earnings of €48m – its first quarterly profit since the pandemic struck

Both Heathrow and Gatwick have told airlines to cut their flight schedules as staff shortages have left them unable to cope with the rebound in travel demand after the pandemic.

Tui's chief financial officer and incoming boss, Sebastian Ebel, said he will hold "intensive" talks with airports and airlines, as well as resorts, as he looks to improve the customer experience.

08:15 AM

Royal Mail says strike will spark full-year loss

Royal Mail strikes CWU - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Royal Mail has warned it will crash to a full-year loss if 115,000 posties go ahead with a planned strike over pay.

The company said it will be "materially loss making" in the 2023 financial year in the event of walkouts by the Communication Workers Union over four days in August and September.

Royal Mail said it's ready to negotiate with the CWU to "try and avert damaging industrial action", though any talks must address changes to working practices as well as pay.

It said the union had "failed to engage meaningfully on the business changes required" despite more than three months of talks.

The CWU yesterday said it would go on strike in protest over a pay increase of just 2pc.

08:06 AM

UK energy debts hit record £1.3bn ahead of winter price surge

There's more data this morning highlighting the extent of the energy crisis facing households.

Tom Haynes reports:

Existing debt to energy providers will immediately swallow up half of Rishi Sunak’s cost of living crisis payment to households. According to price comparison site Uswitch, six million households owe an average of £206 to providers. This figure is 250pc more than in September last year. Overall, households owe a record sum of £1.3bn to energy suppliers, even though summer is usually a time when households build up their credit ahead of higher winter bills. Mr Sunak’s cost of living payment, announced in May when he was chancellor, promised a minimum non-repayable grant of £400 to ease the impact of soaring energy bills. However, households will be left with less than half of this after existing debts to suppliers are paid off. Uswitch said the number of homes in credit had dropped from 11 million to nine million since April, and now eight million households have no credit balances at all, leaving them most exposed to higher bills.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the open as investors turn their attention to US inflation figures due this afternoon.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.2pc to 7,473 points.

07:58 AM

Sunak ally calls for expansion of windfall tax

Calls are mounting for the Government to expand its planned windfall tax on energy giants as the price cap continues to surge.

Former minister Theresa Villiers, an ally of Rishi Sunak, said the Government should "seriously consider" expanding the windfall tax, suggesting firms could play a bigger part in helping customers.

Rishi Sunak-supporter Theresa Villiers MP says the govt does "need to look at the huge levels of corporate income" to see if oil and gas companies "can play a part in further help for their customers who are suffering".



Cost of living latest: https://t.co/xOdJ0Y1FIX



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/gItydSsj1s — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 10, 2022

07:41 AM

Octopus boss calls for extra £500 energy support

Good morning.

Households need at least an extra £500 to survive soaring energy bills this winter as predictions for the price cap just keep going up.

That's according to Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson, who said current plans for £400 help "clearly isn't sufficient" and urged the Government to go further.

He said direct help on energy bills would not only help families survive the winter, but also help to tackle inflation.

It comes after the latest predictions from Cornwall Insight found bills are set to top £4,200 a year by January.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that energy bosses will meet ministers tomorrow amid plans to ramp up an existing 25pc windfall tax on the profits of major producers.

5 things to start your day

1) Heathrow’s Spanish owner considers selling stake amid airport chaos Ferrovial has previously warned about committing more funding following row over landing charges

2) Used car sales fall as drivers hold onto vehicles for longer Chip shortage chokes production lines, leading to a lack of supply on secondhand market

3) Taxpayer-backed tech startup falls into administration as investor writes off £79m stake Ticketing firm Pollen had received backing from Rishi Sunak’s Future Fund

4) The last thing we need to fight energy poverty is Soviet price controls or Macron’s coddling of the affluent Allowing the state to intervene could lead to damaging consequences

5) EDF sues French government for €8.4bn after Macron forces it to sell energy at a loss Nuclear giant estimates price cap could cost it €15bn over the year

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell and the dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors waited for a key US report on inflation to provide hints to the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary tightening.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released later today, with markets watching for signs that inflation eased in July despite last week's unexpectedly strong US jobs numbers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51pc, while Japan's Nikkei extended losses from the previous day and was down 0.65pc.

South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.64pc, Australia's AXJO dropped 0.12pc, and Taiwan's TAIEX fell 0.7pc.

