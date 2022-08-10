Energy giants face tougher windfall tax as bosses summoned for crisis talks - live updates

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi energy bills price cap bosses support - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Energy bosses will be hauled in front of ministers for crisis talks after the latest surge in predictions for energy bills this winter.

Gas and electricity bosses will meet Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tomorrow morning, where they’ll be asked to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years, The Sun reports.

It comes amid speculation that energy giants are facing an even tougher windfall tax on their profits after new forecasts showed bills will top £4,200 in January.

The latest predictions have fuelled calls for further support, with the boss of Octopus Energy warning British households need at least an extra £500 to survive the winter.

Greg Jackson said plans to hand £400 to every household – a package he said was worth around £16bn – would no longer cover the sharp rise in bills.

He told the BBC: “If the £16bn package was right previously, then clearly it’s not sufficient now and we need to look at similarly significant assistance from the Government for this winter.”

Mr Jackson added that the payouts could even be counter-inflationary if done right, as direct help with bills would mean energy makes less of a contribution to price rises.

Meanwhile, Utilita chairman Derek Likorish called for a social tariff to help the poorest in society, saying a “dramatic” increase in support of between £800 and £1,000 was needed.

08:06 AM

UK energy debts hit record £1.3bn ahead of winter price surge

There's more data this morning highlighting the extent of the energy crisis facing households.

Tom Haynes reports:

Existing debt to energy providers will immediately swallow up half of Rishi Sunak’s cost of living crisis payment to households. According to price comparison site Uswitch, six million households owe an average of £206 to providers. This figure is 250pc more than in September last year. Overall, households owe a record sum of £1.3bn to energy suppliers, even though summer is usually a time when households build up their credit ahead of higher winter bills. Mr Sunak’s cost of living payment, announced in May when he was chancellor, promised a minimum non-repayable grant of £400 to ease the impact of soaring energy bills. However, households will be left with less than half of this after existing debts to suppliers are paid off. Uswitch said the number of homes in credit had dropped from 11 million to nine million since April, and now eight million households have no credit balances at all, leaving them most exposed to higher bills.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the open as investors turn their attention to US inflation figures due this afternoon.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.2pc to 7,473 points.

07:58 AM

Sunak ally calls for expansion of windfall tax

Calls are mounting for the Government to expand its planned windfall tax on energy giants as the price cap continues to surge.

Former minister Theresa Villiers, an ally of Rishi Sunak, said the Government should "seriously consider" expanding the windfall tax, suggesting firms could play a bigger part in helping customers.

07:41 AM

Octopus boss calls for extra £500 energy support

Good morning.

Households need at least an extra £500 to survive soaring energy bills this winter as predictions for the price cap just keep going up.

That's according to Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson, who said current plans for £400 help "clearly isn't sufficient" and urged the Government to go further.

He said direct help on energy bills would not only help families survive the winter, but also help to tackle inflation.

It comes after the latest predictions from Cornwall Insight found bills are set to top £4,200 a year by January.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that energy bosses will meet ministers tomorrow amid plans to ramp up an existing 25pc windfall tax on the profits of major producers.

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell and the dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors waited for a key US report on inflation to provide hints to the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary tightening.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released later today, with markets watching for signs that inflation eased in July despite last week's unexpectedly strong US jobs numbers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51pc, while Japan's Nikkei extended losses from the previous day and was down 0.65pc.

South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.64pc, Australia's AXJO dropped 0.12pc, and Taiwan's TAIEX fell 0.7pc.

