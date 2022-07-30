Households could face fines or prison time for clogging up sewers

Sewage

Households could face fines and jail time for clogging up sewers, in a water company crackdown on customers pouring oil down the sink.

Thames Water has announced plans to extend prosecutions for "sewer abuse" to the general public, in a move which could lead to fines of thousands of pounds for householders found to be blocking drains, the Telegraph can reveal.

Britain's biggest water company, which has 15 million customers, is trying to reduce the number of "fatbergs", caused by people illegally putting oil, grease, fabric and wet wipes down drains.

Until now its enforcement of the law has focused on businesses, but it is expanding its work to cover homes too, in plans laid out in its annual report.

Putting non-flushable wet-wipes, fat, oil and grease down drains is illegal "regardless if you are a company or a domestic customer", the company told the Telegraph.

"We’ve been engaging non-household customers through this process for several years and are now looking to implement this for anyone who abuses our sewer network," a spokesman for the company said, adding that it would look to "educate" customers before prosecuting.

The company can make unannounced visits to places where it suspects people are causing blockages, to investigate what is going on.

Customers who are "unwilling to engage" and "continue to cause damage to our sewer" will then be subject to repeat visits, the company said.

"We collect evidence, check for improvements, and where sewer abuse is continuing we may seek to recover the associated costs we have incurred and/or we may prosecute," a spokesman said.

"If we’re refused entry to the premises, i.e. to carry out an inspection, we may request a warrant to gain access."

Offenders can be made to pay thousands of pounds in fines and even sent to prison for up to two years.

'Public awareness of correct behaviour is poor'

Mark Lloyd, the chief executive of the Rivers Trust, said: "Pollution incidents are often caused by individuals and businesses putting chemicals and materials into the sewerage system which should be disposed of properly elsewhere.

"Public awareness of correct behaviour is poor and some prosecutions may help make people more aware that the only things that should be flushed down drains and toilets are the three Ps: poo, pee and paper."

Last year, the company prosecuted a pub landlord in Henley-on-Thames, in the first case of its kind.

He was fined more than £16,000 for allowing "significant amounts of fat, oil and grease" to flow into the sewer network between 2017 and 2019, the first time a food business had been prosecuted for this.

Across the UK household customers have very rarely been targeted before now.

It came as Telegraph analysis showed that chief executives of the nine major English water companies had received pay rises of almost £1 million in total and over £100,000 on average, with the largest increase an £829,000 boost for Liv Garfield, the chief executive of Severn Trent, who is now paid almost £4 million.

Earlier this month, the Environment Agency said water company environmental performance had "hit a new low" with the number of serious pollution incidents the highest since 2013.

Some companies such as Anglian Water and United Utilities paid their chief executives less last year than in the previous year.

Analysis also shows that combined water and wastewater bills are set to rise by an average of £10 this year, with the biggest increase expected by customers of Severn Trent, who will see bills rise by a quarter on average from £363 to £389. The average bill is now £424.

A spokesman for industry group Water UK said: "The results of this year’s Environmental Performance Assessment results show that, overall, industry must do better.

"Although there were companies that demonstrated excellent performance, the total number of serious pollution incidents was too high, bucking the recent trend of year-on-year improvements.

"Tackling this is our single biggest priority and every company has a comprehensive plan in place to make that happen."

'England’s water monopolies must get a grip on their performance'

By Emma Howard-Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency



The water sector’s performance on pollution has hit a new low. During Cop26, while the UK Government led the world in climate commitments, sewage in England’s rivers dominated headlines and Parliamentary time.

Since then, the Environment Agency’s environmental performance assessment of England’s water and sewerage companies showed serious pollution incidents increased to 62 in 2021, the highest total since 2013. Most companies were responsible for an increase in serious incidents compared to 2020.

A damning evidence base is now publicly available. The Environment Agency mandated that monitors be installed on all storm overflows, both on the network and at sewage treatment works. This showed in some cases up to 200 discharges a year are occurring.

People see water companies flourishing financially while the natural environment pays the price.

We want to make it too painful for this to continue. Last year, the Environment Agency began a major criminal investigation into whether all of England’s water companies have broken the law in relation to the treatment and discharge of sewage. More than 2200 sewage treatment works are part of this criminal investigation.

Since 2015, the Environment Agency’s prosecutions against water companies secured fines of over £138 million. Last year’s £90 million fine against Southern Water for deliberate pollution set a record penalty for corporate environmental crime. However, despite headline prosecutions like this, fines currently handed down by the courts often amount to less than a chief executive’s salary.

The criminal courts should apply penalties consistently and proportionately, with the most serious breaches by very large companies attracting sanctions based on a percentage of turnover. I would like to see prison sentences, not pay rises, for chief executives and board members whose companies are responsible for the most serious incidents. Company directors should be struck off so they cannot simply delete illegal environmental damage from their CV and move on.

Following last week’s record-breaking heatwave, water is again in the spotlight. If England continues to operate as it is, by 2050 some rivers could have between 50 and 80 per cent less water during the summer.

We are working with water companies to protect water resources but hotter and drier weather will significantly increase the pressure on the natural world. No one should underestimate how much people care about this, now or in the future. England’s water monopolies must get a grip on their operational performance. Investors should no longer see them as a one-way bet.