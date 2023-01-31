Household Wipes Market will worth USD 6.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

·7 min read
Household Wipes Market Size By Product Type (Disinfectant Wipes, Mops, Floor Wipes, Furniture Wipes, Electrostatic Wipes and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the household wipes market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the household wipes market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global household wipes market are GLR Impex Private limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Nice-pak Products, Inc., Mor Medica, Indo Chem Laboratories, Embuer Health Pvt. Ltd., The Clorox Company, Weiman Products, LLC, SC Johnson among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide household wipes market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Using household wipes to clean household surfaces and household goods is a way of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the home. The wipes are used for cleaning furniture, walls, and other items. There are two types of household wipes, antibacterial wipes and non-antibacterial wipes. These wipes can be used to clean countertops, window surfaces, glass, appliances, and tiles in toilets. An increasing amount of investment will be made in developing top-quality cleaners, the introduction of all-purpose household wipes along with the rising demand for disinfecting wipes that will further contribute by generating enormous opportunities. With increasing concern over ecosystems and the environment among consumers, companies are developing innovative products to reduce environmental burdens, such as recyclable wet wipes or those made from wood pulp and cotton as a replacement for synthetic wet wipes. By allowing manufacturers to expand their market reach, online household care wipes' online sales provide manufacturers with additional opportunities. There are some factors which are hampering the market growth such as the high cost of the products and the presence of alternatives in the market. A lack of high-quality products and a high cost will likely act as market restraints for the growth of household wipes during the projection period mentioned above. The fragmentation of wipes will pose the greatest challenge to its growth.
Scope of Household Wipes Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year             

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

GLR Impex Private limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Nice-pak Products, Inc., Mor Medica, Indo Chem Laboratories, Embuer Health Pvt. Ltd., The Clorox Company, Weiman Products, LLC, SC Johnson among others

Segmentation Analysis

Disinfectant wipes are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product type segment includes disinfectant wipes, mops, floor wipes, furniture wipes, electrostatic wipes and others. The disinfectant wipes segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is a booming demand for disinfectant wipes that kill viruses, bacteria, and cold flu germs, and manufacturers are working at breakneck speed to meet it. In the disinfectant wipes market, companies are increasing their production capacities to develop products that kill a variety of bacteria and viruses, including noroviruses.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The distribution channel segment includes supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The supermarket offers consumers significant advantages, including freedom of selection, lower prices, and high visibility of international brands, making them a perfect platform for every type of customer.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the household wipes market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. There are several factors driving the market growth in the region, including increasing women's employment rates, growing online retailing trends, and increasing disposable income for consumers. Furthermore, increasing awareness of baby hygiene among women across North America is driving the demand for household care wipes.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's household wipes market size was valued at USD 0.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.
As the infant population increases, urbanization increases, and female consumer expenditures on hygiene products increase, the disinfectant wipes segment of the market is influenced in a number of ways.

  • China

China’s household wipes market size was valued at USD 0.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.
In China, the household wipes market is experiencing a strong trend toward the incorporation of biodegradable materials to manufacture sustainable wipes.

  • India

India's household wipes market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.
As the middle-class population continues to grow and consumer preferences change, the demand for disinfectant wipes is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness among consumers about proper sanitation and the importance of hygienic surroundings.

