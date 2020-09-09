15 household essentials currently discounted on Amazon

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’ve all been excited to sit down and tune in to our favourite programme, only to find the battery for the TV remote has died, and those working from home during the coronavirus lockdown may have found themselves getting through printer ink at an alarming rate.

Household essentials often get forgotten about when we’re doing the weekly shop, and this is where Amazon can come to the rescue.

The online retailer has reduced prices on select household products that we always need more of.

From batteries and lightbulbs, to ink cartridges, cat food and cleaning products, there are huge discounts on a vast array of items to keep on hand for a rainy day.

Duracell Plus AAA Alkaline Batteries [Pack of 12] More

It’s so disappointing when a gadget runs out of batteries and you rummage through your junk draw to discover you’ve run out of replacements. These Duracell Plus AAA are 40% off, making them a much more reasonable £5.99.

LxTek Remanufactured for HP 304 304XL Ink Cartridges More

You’re not the only one who misses the office printer. Working from home has meant a lot of us have had to invest in our own printers, which has come with the unpleasant reminder that ink cartridges are rather expensive - so we’ll definitely take this 15% off.

Stardrops Pink Stuff Paste More

Stardrops’ The Pink Stuff has gathered quite a following of fans including Mrs Hinch, and has even gone viral on Tik Tok. The paste can be applied on practically any dirty surface as it removes stubborn stains and grease with ease.

Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning More

Ensuring your desk is clean and free from germs and bacteria is essential, which is why this six-pack of disinfectant wipes is bound to be hugely popular with shoppers. The wipes remove 99.9% of bacteria, and with 46% off the price, this is a bargain not to be missed.

Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue More