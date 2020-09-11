Household mixing banned in Birmingham after spike in coronavirus cases

Pedestrians walking on Hill Street in Birmingham city centre, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus: PA

People in Birmingham, Sollihull and Sandwell have been banned from socialising with anyone outside of their households after a rise in coronavirus cases.

West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, said the restrictions apply to Birmingham and neighbouring Solihull and Sandwell boroughs.

"The following areas will now be escalated to an area of national intervention, with a ban on people socialising with people outside their own household," the mayor said in a statement.

"The ban will take effect from Tuesday, September 15, but residents are advised to avoid household mixing before then as it has been identified as one of the drivers of transmission."

He added that the bans applied to the whole of Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull.

Mr Street, addressing a weekly call with journalists on Friday, concluded the statement by saying: "This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders who are considering additional local measures to tackle the increase in the number of cases."

He added: "So to emphasise, this is about mixing between households, it is not about prevention of schools, workplaces, transport, any of the other options – it is about household mixing."

Mr Street said the full Government announcement on measures, potentially affecting other areas of the country, would be made "later".

According to NHS Digital data, the latest seven-day rate for the city to September 8 showed 78.2 cases per 100,000 with 892 cases over the period – among the highest in Birmingham since April’s peak.

The city’s director of public health Dr Justin Varney said the uptick in cases was "linked primarily to private household gatherings" at the end of August and across the bank holiday weekend.

An increase in testing had also turned up more positive results, he added.

Licensed premises, like pubs and bars, and restaurants flouting contact-tracing rules and social distancing, are also believed to be part of the problem behind rising rates.

The mayor also said younger people "had got to take responsibility" with the biggest growth in the under-40s age groups.

Mr Street said he had been permitted to read out the statement on the new restrictions with the agreement of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had been due to make the announcement.

Read more

Cabinet 'at war' over new rule of six as Brits race home- LIVE